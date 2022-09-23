ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Teen narrowly avoids being stabbed in front of Queens school when suspect's knife broke on impact

 3 days ago

Police are searching for a man who attempted to stab a teenager outside of a Queens school.

A 16-year-old student was standing outside of a school campus on Metropolitan Avenue in Cypress Hills waiting for the bus after classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

That's when a man approached the teen from behind and attempted to plunge a knife into the teen's chest.

The teen narrowly avoided being stabbed when the knife made contact with his shirt and broke.

The suspect then fled on foot and boarded a bus nearby.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect have any relation to the schools that occupy the building where the incident took place.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

