ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Elijah McClain autopsy cites ketamine and restraint in cause of death

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPKCP_0i7WJMbc00

The Adams County Coroner’s Office in Colorado on Friday released Elijah McClain's amended autopsy report after several news organizations sued for its release.

The cause of death, which was previously listed as "undetermined," was listed in the amended report as "complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint." The manner of death remained listed as "undetermined" as it was in the initial report.

"The investigation suggests that [McClain] received an intramuscular dose of ketamine that was higher than recommended for his weight," the report from Adams County Monica chief coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan read. "Further, my review of all the body camera footage shows that Mr. McClain was extremely sedated within minutes of receiving a shot of ketamine. When he was placed on a stretcher, I believe he was displaying agonal breathing and respiratory arrest was imminent."

She went on, "Simply put, this dosage of ketamine was too much for this individual and it resulted in an overdose, even though his blood ketamine level was consistent with a 'therapeutic' blood concentration. I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine."

McClain, a Black 23-year-old massage therapist, died following an encounter with police in August 2019 while he was walking home from a convenience store.

In the report, Broncucia-Jordan acknowledged that another forensic pathologist may have considered the manner of death in this case to be a "homicide or accident."

The release comes before the arraignment of one former officer, two officers and two paramedics in McClain's 2019 death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRjcd_0i7WJMbc00
Aurora Police Department - PHOTO: Aurora, Colo., police officers Erica Marrero, left, and Kyle Dittrich, right, were both fired for posing at the site of Elijah McClain's death. Jaron Jones, center, resigned later.

A passerby had called 911 to report McClain was acting "sketchy" since he was wearing a ski mask on a warm night. The lawyer for the McClain family attributed this to the fact that McClain was anemic, which made him feel cold more easily.

MORE: Elijah McClain's family to receive $15 million from the city of Aurora in son's death

Aurora police officers responded to the scene and confronted McClain. An officer can be heard saying in body camera footage that they put him into a carotid chokehold, which restricts the carotid artery and cuts off blood to the brain, according to the Department of Justice . McClain can be heard saying, "I can't breathe," in police body camera footage.

Paramedics arrived, giving McClain an "excessive" dose of ketamine, according to McCain's lawyer, and McClain suffered from cardiac arrest shortly after in an ambulance, according to officials. McClain was pronounced dead three days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw3Rt_0i7WJMbc00
Family photo - PHOTO: Elijah McClain in an undated photo.

Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema as well as paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper were charged with 32 criminal counts, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault charges.

Their arraignment is set for November.

The report was amended based on confidential grand jury information, according to Broncucia-Jordan.

CPR News filed a lawsuit against the Adams County Coroner’s Office on Sept. 1, arguing for the autopsy report to be released. Several other local news organizations joined the effort after open records requests to obtain the report were denied.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated there were five former officers and paramedics. It was corrected to one former office, two current officers and two paramedics.

Comments / 39

DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

Victims family will file a lawsuit and win. The taxpayers will be stuck with the bill, again. End qualified immunity for bad policing.

Reply
8
NW Prepper
4d ago

So WTF happened between “investigation” of a possible crime and killing him? They didn’t have a crime to investigate and should have determined THAT in a few seconds. . . I’m sure these aren’t rogue officers; likely it’s that department’s culture from the top.

Reply
8
Laura Johnson
4d ago

police killed him. whether it was extreme negligence or premeditated murder is the question to ask.

Reply(5)
7
Related
People

Man Convicted of Murdering Couple Who Responded to His Ad to Buy Car, Leaving 5 Children Orphaned

Joe and Jossline Rolands' "main focus in life was their children," their close friend wrote in a GoFundMe about the slain couple, who leave behind five children under 19 In the summer of 2020, Joseph and Jossline Roland needed a used car, and they found an online listing for a 2017 Toyota Rav4 that looked promising. On Aug. 14, 2020, the parents of five from Colorado responded to the listing they'd seen on the Letgo app that was posted by a man named James Worthy. Or so they thought. The Rolands ended up dead...
AURORA, CO
ABC News

ABC News

845K+
Followers
180K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy