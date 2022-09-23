ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Mantel: Her grasp on character and circumstance was equal to Shakespeare

By Claire Alfree
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGvtI_0i7W0jdX00

In 2017 Hilary Mantel opened her first of five Reith lectures by quoting St Augustine. “St Augustine says the dead are invisible, they are not absent,” she said, and then added, “You needn’t believe in ghosts to see that that’s true”. I am not sure if Mantel herself believed in actual ghosts – one can scarcely imagine her cowering at the foot of a bed in terror in the middle of the night, although she was brought up Catholic – but she undeniably believed in the power of history to manifest itself as a sort of psychological haunting. Certainly, no writer better depicted the past as though it were a continuous shapeshifting present than she did in her groundbreaking Wolf Hall trilogy. Her magnificent telling of the story of Henry VIII from behind the eyes of his inscrutable right-hand man Thomas Cromwell made her the first – and still only – woman to twice win the Booker Prize . It also made a generation of readers feel they were right inside Cromwell’s head with him.

The literary world is reeling from the sudden, shocking death of Mantel , and rightly so. I can’t think of many authors who have delivered sentence after sentence of complex pleasure while simultaneously producing chapter after chapter of heart-racing action the way she did in the Wolf Hall trilogy. She regarded those three novels, which took her 15 gruelling years to write, as her life’s work. Like many of her previous neglected works of fiction, they exemplified her belief in history as best understood not as a series of facts or even events but as a subjective sequence of hallucinatory, almost subconscious experience. Ghosts are everywhere for Cromwell in these three novels – be it his father beating his childhood self to a pulp on the streets of Putney; Anne Boleyn, whose execution he engineered, picking up her head and chasing him through the corridors of Whitehall; or the recent past itself, in the form of an unquiet spectre forever pressing down on him. Throughout he is haunted, also, by the prospect of his own untimely death at the hands of a volatile and capricious king. We know it is only a matter of time. He does, too.

Yet at the same time, Mantel had the great novelist’s knack of making dusty, distant events snap exhilaratingly to life. That’s a cliche – all historical novelists do, or should do this – but Mantel had a grasp on character and circumstance, and their relationship to the ever unpredictable narrative of fate and power, to equal that of Shakespeare . In her almost gleeful, impeccably researched exploration of the machinations of the Tudor Court, she summoned the fabulously monstrous paranoid appetites of Henry and the dark arts of Cromwell, a 16th-century Dominic Cummings in ermine and silk. In doing so, she reflected back at us not only our founding national myth but the fragility, precariousness and strength of our modern political system. No wonder we couldn’t get enough. Politics as a snake pit of ego, paranoia, hubris and outstanding ambition: who could not see the 21st-century Westminster suits behind the Tudor doublet and hose?

Mantel herself was haunted throughout her life. In her memoir Giving Up the Ghost, she writes about seeing her stepfather Jack in the house of her late mother. Jack died in 1995, but Mantel had seen him several times since – or, perhaps, she then wonders, the sighting was merely a warning of an imminent migraine attack. “I don’t know whether, at such vulnerable times, I see more than is there or if things are there, that I don’t normally see,” she wrote. She was haunted, and to some extent shaped, by the ill health that dogged her mind and body since her teens – at the age of 27, after years of undiagnosed, excruciating pain (she suffered savagely from endometriosis), she had her ovaries removed. She writes angrily and pitilessly of having to confront the fact she would never have children; it’s hard to imagine that her sorrow over her childlessness ever left her. Yet in person she was gracious, beady, with a light sing-song voice and a slightly terrifying intelligence. I met her once around the publication of The Mirror and the Light , in a flat she owned in greater London with her husband Gerald, and which was decorated somewhat surprisingly in soft pinks and flouncy curtains. It was one of the most rewarding and enjoyable conversations I think I’ve ever had.

For while her body sometimes let her down, Mantel remained an unfailingly robust, sparkling and always absolutely stimulating commentator on national life. She was a terrific essayist, although it’s ironic she is probably best remembered for the one that caused enormous controversy when in 2013 she described the Duchess of Cambridge as a “shop window mannequin” in the London Review of Books . (What became instantly clear was that most of those piling in had almost certainly not read the original essay, since its real target was a modern monarchical system that reduced its female players to puppets.)

She understood the nuances of history, power and politics better than many an academic historian. And she wrote several stylistically various novels before Wolf Hall , from Eight Months on Ghazzah Street (1988), which drew with characteristic perspicacity on her expat experiences in Saudi Arabia, to 2005’s excellent Orange Prize-nominated Beyond Black, which, in its portrait of an alarmingly damaged psychic, explored her keen interest in the link between psychological experience and the supernatural.

Yet it’s Wolf Hall that will define her and for which she will always be remembered. Yes, the TV adaptation starring Mark Rylance was excellent; yes, the RSC adaptations, the final instalment of which she co-wrote herself, were great. But it’s the novels that matter. The concluding paragraphs of The Mirror and The Light , in which Cromwell walks towards the executioner sent shivers down my spine when I first read them. They send shivers down my spine again now. “He feels for an opening, blinded, looking for a door: tracking the light along the wall.” It was her final sentence. What a writer she was.

The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Hilary Mantel Never Stopped Being Haunted

Long before she became a bestselling novelist (and two-time Booker Prize winner) writing about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel, who died Thursday at the age of 70, had learned two things by direct experience: that authority cannot be counted on and that evil is real. This presented a conundrum to anyone raised Catholic, as Mantel was. Born in 1952, she grew up in the particularly dreary part of northern England, a place where the people were “distrustful and life-refusing,” but where the authority of the church promised an escape from Satan and the general nastiness of life as long as you submitted to it, unquestioning. Mantel gave up on all that at the age of 12, but her apostasy really began when she was seven and encountered a fundamentally indescribable presence just beyond her back yard. “It is as high as a child of two,” she wrote in her memoir, 2003’s Giving Up the Ghost. “Its depth is a foot, fifteen inches. The air stirs around it, invisibly. I am cold, and rinsed by nausea. I cannot move.” What was it? The Devil, probably. At any rate, it seemed more present and powerful than God. She believed this force invaded her, and never truly left her alone afterwards—even the final sentence of her final book of stories published in America, this year’s Learning to Talk, returns to this presence, which “wrapped a strangling hand around my life.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

‘Oh, she gets away with so much’: The mischievous world of Kate Atkinson

Kate Atkinson always did have a knack for book titles. Her novels – all 12 of them – have boasted names that were sometimes long and sometimes unwieldy, but always memorable. There was Behind the Scenes at the Museum, for example, or Started Early, Took My Dog. A God in Ruins would look striking in any font, while Human Croquet conjured up all sorts of intriguing visual images.Nevertheless, when she presented her latest novel to her editor last year, relaying with habitual Atkinson confidence what she was planning to call it, there was a collective intake of breath.“Shrines of Gaiety,”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Hilary Mantel: her 10 greatest books

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died suddenly aged 70, was late to become a household name, but once she did, there was no stopping her. The arrival of the third volume of her Wolf Hall trilogy – after an eight-year wait during which it felt as if the whole reading world was holding its breath – was announced on a billboard in Leicester Square emblazoned simply with the Tudor rose and the characteristically plain opening words of the first novel: “So now get up.” For readers, the great benefit of this late blooming was that there is a whole backlist to burrow through, revealing a writer with a range far beyond the dark corridors of the Tudor court. In chronological order, here are some of her greatest hits.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Prince Harry feared he would become ‘irrelevant’ after Prince George turns 18, new book claims

The Duke of Sussex was determined to make an impact before Prince George turned 18 as he worried he would become “irrelevant” after that, a new book has claimed.A forthcoming book by The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claims that Prince Harry was frustrated that his advisers “were holding him back” when he wanted to get involved in the same areas as his brother, the Prince of Wales.In an excerpt published in The Times, Low spoke to members of the royal household for his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown and was reportedly told that Harry held...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Wolf Hall’ Author Hilary Mantel Dies at 70

Hilary Mantel, the two-time Booker Prize-winning British novelist best known for the books “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies,” has died. She was 70. Her death, which is believed to have been sudden, was confirmed by her publishers 4th Estate Books and HarperCollins U.K. on Friday afternoon local time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic
The Independent

Family of one of the Queen’s pallbearers had ‘no idea’ about his role: ‘I’m beyond proud’

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s pallbearers kept his role in the late monarch’s funeral so quiet, even his mother did not know he was involved until the last minute.David Sanderson was one of the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who was selected to carry the Queen’s coffin during the state funeral on Monday (19 September).But his family did not know about his important role in the ceremony until they saw pictures of the rehearsal online.Sanderson’s mother, Carolyn, told MailOnline that she had “no idea” because “it was all private to the army”.It wasn’t until they were...
U.K.
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review

Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

Catherine Called Birdy review – the perils of medieval teendom in Lena Dunham’s sparkling comedy

Lena Dunham, who turned wry solipsism into a career with the HBO series Girls and the indie movie Tiny Furniture, is perhaps not the first name you would think of to adapt and direct a period film set in medieval England. But Catherine Called Birdy, based on the 1994 novel by Karen Cushman, is a peppy, irreverent delight. Following the pig-wrestling, husband-repelling antics of 14-year-old Lady Catherine (AKA Birdy), played by an irrepressible Bella Ramsey, this is a teen comedy with a refreshingly forthright approach to everything from puberty to the status of 13th-century women as chattels to be bartered.
MOVIES
The Independent

John Oliver says Queen Elizabeth II is in the afterlife ‘looking up at’ Princess Diana

John Oliver insinuated has said that Queen Elizabeth II is “looking up at” Princess Diana from the “afterlife”. The talk show host previously lamented Sky’s decision to censor his jokes about the British monarch’s death on 8 September. Now, during Sunday’s (25 September) episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver has been skewering US President Joe Biden over his recent claim that the COVID-19 pandemic was “over”.Oliver said the declaration wasn’t “just irresponsible – it’s complete bullsh**”.“You can’t just declare something and make it a reality,” he continued. “If I declared, ‘The Queen is alive,’ that doesn’t make it...
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

Twelve Writers Bring Back Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple

In 1927, with the publication of her short story “The Tuesday Night Club,” Agatha Christie debuted a new and instantly iconic character: Miss Jane Marple, an elderly woman from a small British village, whose twee penchants for knitting and local gossip belie a cunning ability to crack killer crimes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ fans beginning to understand why Hobbits are so reluctant to leave the Shire

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has introduced us to the harfoots, a precursor to the hobbit we came to know and love in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Far in the future from the events that are currently unfolding in the Amazon series, the hobbits live in the Shire, an idyllic and pastoral area that they are very reluctant to leave, and based on what we saw in episode three, fans are not surprised at all.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

