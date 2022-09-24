‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Footage

Netflix has released the first official footage of its “ Bridgerton ” prequel, officially titled “ Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story,” during the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.

The new limited series spinoff will chronicle the early years of Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte from the main “Bridgerton” series. India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) plays the young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline. Here’s the official logline from Netflix: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.'”

The two-minute clip shows Charlotte attempting to climb a garden wall to escape the property she resides in, asking her betrothed to assist in her getaway.

Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the older Queen Charlotte in the new prequel series, as will Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. The cast includes Michelle Fairley (“Gangs of London”) as Princess Augusta; Corey Mylchreest (“The Sandman”) as young King George; Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury; Sam Clemmett (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, “The War Below”) as toung Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (“The Nevers”) as Reynolds; Richard Cunningham (“The Witcher”) as Lord Bute; Tunji Kasim (“Nancy Drew”) as Adolphus; Rob Maloney (“Casualty”) as the Royal Doctor; Cyril Nri (“Cucumber”) as Lord Danbury; and Hugh Sachs (“Bridgerton” Seasons 1 and 2) as Brimsley.

Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Tom Verica is director and executive producer, and Betsy Beers is also an executive producer.

Watch the clip below.