I Need Sophie Turner In More Comedies After Seeing Her In "Do Revenge," And It Seems Twitter Agrees With Me

By Kayla Harrington
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

The highly anticipated teen flick Do Revenge dropped last Friday, and if you still haven't seen it yet, stop reading this and go watch it right now!!

Netflix

It stars Camila Mendes as queen bee Drea and Maya Hawke as dorky Eleanor, two teens who team up for a very Stranger on a Train plan in which they get revenge on their respective bullies.

Netflix

However, though the movie was chock-full of nods to classic teen films and had an outstanding soundtrack , the true cherry on top had to be Sophie Turner 's absolutely WILD scenes as Erica. Though she was only in the movie for about five minutes, Sophie truly proved that she needs to be cast in more comedies ASAP.

Netflix

Whether she was giving us the best line delivery in the history of cinema...

And Eliza Bennett was honestly the BEST scene partner to go head-to-head with this Sophie performance!

Netflix

...or gently wishing negative things to happen to the person who ruined her life...

Netflix

...or simply showing off her true artistic talent, Sophie's portrayal of Erica should be shown in film classes for future generations to study.

Netflix

Of course, I wasn't the only person who was extremely impressed by these short-but-sweet cameos. Below are some amazing reactions to Sophie's transformation into a true comedy actor:

1.

the director yelled ‘take five’ but sophie turner heard ‘change lives’ and went with it

@undercoverfren 04:08 AM - 20 Sep 2022

2.

x-men dark phoenix who? game of thrones who? this is sophie turner’s best performance

@paraasites 10:03 PM - 18 Sep 2022

3.

give sophie turner all the awards

@badpost_sophiet 04:34 PM - 20 Sep 2022

4.

i was fighting with myself trying to confirm or deny if this was sophie turner till the credits rolled https://t.co/eqF01DmFV3

@unknowntrin 03:53 AM - 19 Sep 2022

5.

More Sophie Turner doing whatever this is 11/10

@itsashlyperez 07:22 AM - 18 Sep 2022

6.

sophie turner saying you insufferable cunt in her british accent is everything to me

@ohhhhherewego 08:03 PM - 18 Sep 2022

7.

sophie turner showing up in Do Revenge just to scream hysterically about cocaine and drawing caricatures of the main character was real cinema

@kcthani 01:57 AM - 18 Sep 2022

8.

game of thrones would’ve been exponentially better had they let sophie turner do this

@alex_abads 01:05 PM - 19 Sep 2022

9.

do revenge shouldn’t have been the gp’s wake up call to know that sophie turner is so funny…she’s always been funny y’all are just now noticing it. anyways more comedies for my girl pls.

@jophieshesitate 09:25 PM - 18 Sep 2022

10.

i’m sorry but sophie turner being in this movie is absolutely sending me for some reason

@seeitinmymind 04:03 PM - 18 Sep 2022

11.

Sophie Turner in DO REVENGE is genuinely one of the greatest cameos ever and I need a sequel centered around her coming for Camila and Maya ASAP https://t.co/MvQcOh646W

@ZoeRoseBryant 09:20 PM - 18 Sep 2022

12.

sophie turner outdid herself on this one

@nothnghppens 10:45 PM - 18 Sep 2022

13.

Sophie Turner is giving off big time Cersei Lannister vibes in Do Revenge, and I would love to see her check in with Sansa Stark, Queen in the North, years later.

@azalben 06:14 PM - 17 Sep 2022

14.

the director said “let’s take a break” but sophie turner heard “there’s history to make” and went with it

@Iuvmurdock 09:17 PM - 20 Sep 2022

15.

Sophie Turner deserves a fucking Oscar for her part in DO REVENGE. I have lost it laughing every time she was on screen. Also this movie is fantastic!

@TheAriDrew 08:22 AM - 18 Sep 2022

16.

Sophie Turner &amp; Sweet/Vicious star Eliza Bennett are so fucking brilliant in Do Revenge.

@JarettSays 04:07 PM - 15 Sep 2022

17.

btw i didn't know sophie turner is in do revenge I LIKED HER PERFORMANCE SO MUCH SHE WAS SO FUNNY

@marasypale 01:35 PM - 16 Sep 2022

18.

the director said cut, but sophie turner heard cunt #DoRevenge

@sloansaidso 11:39 PM - 16 Sep 2022

