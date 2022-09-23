Welcome To The First Day Of Fall. The Sweater Weather Memes Are Awaiting You.

Although Starbucks has had Pumpkin Spice Lattes on the menu for 22 days already, Friday marked the official first day of autumn — and with it, an influx of seasonal memes.

[INSERT 1][INSERT 2]

The concept of fall has a long history of being memed on social media. Consider “Christian Girl Autumn,” the term popularized by a viral tweet poking fun at the social media fanfare.

And whether it’s the 2014 basic aesthetic of Starbucks drinks and bouncy curls, the Onion’s eternal Mr. Autumn Man in his “sweater weather” uniform, or the many films, TV shows, and celebrity photo shoots that take place in fall, it’s become a highly anticipated time on everyone to share their favorite pop culture references.

[INSERT 3][INSERT 4]

People on Twitter have long been fans of a timely calendar post, whether it’s a reference to a TV show , a meme , a song , a movie , or a combination of a few of them. More viral social media moments have also become a part of the cultural calendar.

[INSERT 5][INSERT 6][INSERT 13]

But on the first day of fall, when there is both a calendar post and a deeply memeable season on hand, the opportunities for references are endless. And people delivered.

[INSERT 7][INSERT 8][INSERT 9]

There were so many screenshots.

[INSERT 10][INSERT 11][INSERT 12]

As Hot Girl Summer comes to a close , we have paid homage online to the seasonal predecessor and all she gave us, while ushering in our new era with joy. Welcome to Christian Girl Autumn. I’ll see you at the cider mill.

happy fall it's the season for buying the flowers yourself @ME_Says 12:40 PM - 22 Sep 2022

the beatles are already ready for christian girl autumn @mlledechelle 10:37 PM - 31 Aug 2022

On this, the first day of fall, may you all be blessed by Autumn Prince @Pale_0ntologist 04:18 PM - 22 Sep 2022

happy first day of fall we are officially entering damn jackie weather @oocsitcoms 01:23 AM - 23 Sep 2022

Internet culture

[INSERT 14]