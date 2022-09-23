ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

BuzzFeed News Wants To Hear From People Who Regret Buying A House In The Past Two Years

By Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

The housing market has been absolutely wild over the last few years. Everyone, it seemed, was trying to take advantage of cheap mortgage rates and buy a house. It led to bidding wars. Then home prices reached record highs . But as interest rates have started to rise, demand has cooled . It feels like the housing market is in a new phase now that’s less frenzied. If you bought a house in the past two years and now regret it as a financial decision, we’d like to know what happened.

Please fill out this form and you may be contacted to participate in a future BuzzFeed News story. ●

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iirpw_0i7UGXSi00
Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

