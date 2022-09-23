BuzzFeed News Wants To Hear From People Who Regret Buying A House In The Past Two Years
The housing market has been absolutely wild over the last few years. Everyone, it seemed, was trying to take advantage of cheap mortgage rates and buy a house. It led to bidding wars. Then home prices reached record highs . But as interest rates have started to rise, demand has cooled . It feels like the housing market is in a new phase now that’s less frenzied. If you bought a house in the past two years and now regret it as a financial decision, we’d like to know what happened.
Please fill out this form and you may be contacted to participate in a future BuzzFeed News story. ●
Comments / 0