Italy vs England LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Azzurri win to relegate England

By Michael Jones
The Independent
 5 days ago

England suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League’s top tier after a tepid defeat to Italy that raises further concern ahead of the winter World Cup.

Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and the Euro 2020 final, things have gone awry for Gareth Southgate’s side of late.

England failed to win any of their four June fixtures and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling against Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

A fifth straight match without a win means Southgate’s men have been relegated from Group A of the Nations League - a competition they finished third in three years ago - with a game to spare. Demotion is embarrassing but the performance is arguably of more concern given it is just 59 days until their World Cup opener against Iran.

Relive the action from the San Siro as Italy defeat England in the Nations League:

