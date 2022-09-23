16 Celebrities Shared The Reason They Picked A Stage Name, And Some Of These Surprised Me

"And so my name was Riley Stone for about six months, and I did a guest spot on Malcolm in the Middle, and one day, they were like, 'Riley, Riley,' and I had no idea who they were talking to, and they were like, 'Hey, hey, come on, we need you on set.' And I was like, 'Oh, I'm not Riley, I can't be Riley.' So, then I changed it to Emma because, you know, it's closer to Emily."