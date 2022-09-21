ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

CT trooper hurt stopping wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southbury, police say

SOUTHBURY — A trooper was injured while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 over the weekend, state police said. The man police said was driving in the wrong direction also suffered minor injuries. He lacked a driver’s license — he only had a learner's permit — and he was driving while under the influence, state police said.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT
Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October

TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
TRUMBULL, CT

