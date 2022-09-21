TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO