CT trooper hurt stopping wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southbury, police say
SOUTHBURY — A trooper was injured while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 over the weekend, state police said. The man police said was driving in the wrong direction also suffered minor injuries. He lacked a driver’s license — he only had a learner's permit — and he was driving while under the influence, state police said.
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues
TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
Warrant: Video footage leads to arrests in Naugatuck man hit with car while interrupting burglary
NAUGATUCK — When a dark-colored sedan ran over a Naugatuck man interrupting a car burglary one summer morning, law enforcement scoured the neighborhood for video surveillance footage, according to an arrest warrant. The man suffered severe injuries, lying unresponsive in a puddle of his own blood. Multiple neighbors helped...
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight
HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October
TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
