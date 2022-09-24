ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

By Denise Petski
 4 days ago
UPDATED with video : A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Stor y, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes . It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday.

The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help a lady in distress.” Not knowing whom she’s just met, the young King refuses, saying “I have absolutely no intention of helping you. I refuse when that lady in distress is trying to go over a wall so she does not have to marry me.”

The prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton .

You can watch the trailer above.

Netflix and Shondaland have released the first photo from the newly titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , the limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, from Shonda Rhimes.

The photo (seen below) features India Amarteifio, who stars as the Young Queen Charlotte.

The photo (seen below) features India Amarteifio, who stars as the Young Queen Charlotte.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) who reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series, along with Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley (older).

Rhimes serves as writer and showrunner, and she executive produces along with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, who also directs.

