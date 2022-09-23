ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - If rich nations think the pandemic is over, they should help lower-income countries reach that point too, a senior World Health Organization official told Reuters.

In an interview, WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward warned that richer nations must not step back from tackling COVID-19 as a global problem now, ahead of future potential waves of infection.

In the last few weeks, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the end of the pandemic was in sight, and U.S President Joe Biden said the pandemic was over.

"When I hear them say, 'Well, we're so comfortable here,' it's like, 'Great, now you can really help us get the rest of the world done'," said Aylward.

Aylward said that the group he co-ordinates, which focuses on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests worldwide, is not yet ready to move out of the emergency phase of tackling the pandemic and that countries need to be ready and have treatments in place for any further waves of infection.

"If you go to sleep right now and this wave hits us in three months... God - blood on your hands," he said.

He also stressed that Biden had a point domestically as the United States has good access to all COVID tools. It has also not cut its global commitment to fighting COVID, he added.

Aylward co-ordinates the ACT-Accelerator, a partnership between WHO and other global health bodies to help poorer countries access COVID-19 tools. The effort, which includes the vaccine-focused COVAX, has reached billions of people worldwide but has faced criticism for not acting quickly enough. There had been some speculation that the effort may wind up this autumn, but Aylward said it was simply changing its focus as the pandemic changes.

Over the next six months, the partnership will aim particularly at delivering vaccines to the roughly one quarter of the world's health care workers and elderly who have still not had a shot, as well as on improving access to test-and-treat particularly with Pfizer's Paxlovid, he said.

It will also look to the future as COVID is "here to stay", and unless systems are put in place, support will collapse once other industrialised nations also think the pandemic is over, said Aylward.

The initiative already has an $11 billion gap in its budget, with most of its available $5.7 billion in funding pledged towards vaccines rather than tests or treatments.

Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Comments / 198

relay
2d ago

You medical experts have destroyed your reputations and unless you perform a miracle on some thing people are going to find it hard to believe anything you have to say

Reply(10)
149
Jerry Smith
2d ago

How is blood on anyone's hands other than those who made it then let it out whether on purpose or by accident because at this time covid is now like the flu it will come back seasonally and no amount of vaccines will get rid of it. Why is everyone so scared of covid but never thought twice about flu season that has killed 80 to 100 thousand yearly for the 51 years I've been alive and who knows how many years before that. Eat right give your immune system the right foods to work with and limit the amount of sugar you eat. Also limit alcohol and stop smoking o'h and don't overeat because covid seems to like overweight people for some reason.

Reply(5)
92
b3asT møD3
2d ago

Big Pharma isn't don't profiting, so of course COVID isn't over. $4 trillion a year isn't enough ... didn't you know?

Reply
53
