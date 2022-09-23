ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Ferrell, Meghan Markle, And 27 Other Celebrities You Might Not Have Known Were Members Of Fraternities And Sororities In College

By Madison McGee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2WYo_0i7QINNo00

Thanks to the popularity of Bama Rush Tok , Greek life has been all over the news lately, which made me curious about which celebrities had been involved in Greek life while in college. Here are 29 celebs who were actually in sororities or fraternities:

1. Before she became a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at Northwestern University. "Myself and most of my sisters agreed that she just is a really lovely person," one of her sorority sisters told the Chicago Tribune. "She is respectful and polite. She always had this manner to her of being dignified and poised, just very appropriate in every circumstance. A person like that is what I wanted to ensure we had in our house and luckily, she liked us back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4j0w_0i7QINNo00
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty Images

2. Ashton Kutcher pledged Delta Chi at the University of Iowa, although he dropped out of school to pursue acting and modeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhZHL_0i7QINNo00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

3. Kourtney Kardashian Barker pledged Alpha Phi at the University of Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtX7B_0i7QINNo00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

4. Elizabeth Banks was a Delta Delta Delta at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2015, Deadline reported that Banks was working on a movie about sorority life that was pitched as Mean Girls in a sorority house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKLaT_0i7QINNo00
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty Images

5. You've probably seen Matthew McConaughey 's viral portrait from his time as a Delta Tau Delta at University of Texas. McConaughey said that joining his fraternity was "a natural fit" because he was close friends with several members. “As for why I stayed involved, that’s been easy — the friendships I was making."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372XP3_0i7QINNo00
Donald Miralle / Getty Images

6. Jim Parsons was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha at the University of Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27g6HP_0i7QINNo00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

7. Angela Kinsey was a Chi Omega at Baylor University. The Office actor even shared a throwback photo from a sorority formal on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXjwp_0i7QINNo00
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty Images

8. Paul Rudd was a Sigma Nu at the University of Kansas for two years before transferring to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fskV8_0i7QINNo00
Mike Pont / WireImage / Via Getty Images

9. Carrie Underwood was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma at Northeastern State University. Underwood paid homage to her sorority by wearing a Tri Sigma sweatshirt in her music video for her song "All American Girl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUWNi_0i7QINNo00
Terry Wyatt / WireImage / Via Getty Images

10. Steve Harvey was an Omega Psi Phi at Kent State University. In November 2021, Harvey posted a video of him and some of his fraternity brothers performing an Omega Psi Phi step routine to celebrate the fraternity's founder's day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310dNO_0i7QINNo00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

11. While attending the University of Southern California, Sophia Bush was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, and was even the social chair for her chapter, meaning she helped plan her sorority's social events and formals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLiqc_0i7QINNo00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

12. Michael Jordan balanced playing college basketball with being a member of Omega Psi Phi at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In 2021, Nike released Air Jordans called the 1 High OG Brotherhood to pay homage to Jordan's fraternity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDUiI_0i7QINNo00
Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

13. Katie Couric was a Delta Delta Delta at the University of Virginia, and has even shared pictures of her sorority days on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019OBv_0i7QINNo00
D Dipasupil / Getty Images

14. While attending Hanover University, Woody Harrelson pledged Sigma Chi. In 2019, he swung by the Sigma Chi house at Emory University while in Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ogsit_0i7QINNo00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

15. Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about how her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University changed her life. On the chapter's founder's day, she wrote , "My dear Alpha Kappa Alpha, where my journey of sisterhood began and where my passion for public service was elevated by like-minded women committed to serving a greater purpose."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HbTM_0i7QINNo00
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

16. Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a Delta Gamma at Northwestern University, but allegedly dropped out of her sorority after a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2M3i_0i7QINNo00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty Images

17. Although Will Ferrell was a member of Delta Tau Delta at the University of Southern California, he has since said there is a case for banning fraternities for being exclusionary. “I was lucky in that the one I was in, we were really kind of the anti-fraternity fraternity," he told the New York Times. "We were considered good enough to get the exchanges with the good sororities. We couldn’t get anyone to vote on anything, but if you needed 40 guys to show up and build a 20-foot-tall papier-mâché version of the Matterhorn, we were there and ready. But we didn’t take it too seriously. It was just about having fun."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY3jt_0i7QINNo00
John Phillips / Getty Images

18. Jennifer Garner attended Denison University, where she was a Pi Beta Phi. In an interview with Wired, she revealed that she even remembered some of her chapter's cheers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZUW4_0i7QINNo00
Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Fast Company

19. Wanda Sykes was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha while attending Hampton University in the 1980s, and has since shown support for her chapter on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aE6kL_0i7QINNo00
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

20. Steven Spielberg was a Theta Chi at California State University at Long Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrHQe_0i7QINNo00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

21. Tim McGraw was a Pi Kappa Alpha at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In an Apple Music interview, McGraw recalled hearing the Tears for Fears song "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" at a frat party, which inspired him to pursue music. "I look back on that as one of those aha music moments that really made me think, Boy, music can really elevate the situation, and I want to be a part of that. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkD2N_0i7QINNo00
Danny Matson / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

22. Before being crowned Miss America, Vanessa Williams was a Zeta Phi Beta at Syracuse University for two years until she left college to pursue her singing career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr9WO_0i7QINNo00
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

23. Modern Family 's Ty Burrell pledged Sigma Chi while attending the University of Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5WUS_0i7QINNo00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

24. Mariska Hargitay attended UCLA, where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mb0K_0i7QINNo00
Hippolyte Petit / WireImage / Via Getty Images

25. Tom Selleck was a member of Sigma Chi at the University of Southern California. Selleck's fraternity brothers allegedly persuaded him to appear on an episode of The Dating Game , which paved the way for his acting career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWqMX_0i7QINNo00
Ben Gabbe / WireImage / Via Getty Images

26. In the 1970s, Michelle Pfeiffer was an Alpha Delta Pi at Golden West College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4hnR_0i7QINNo00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty Images

27. While attending Oklahoma State University, James Marsden was a Delta Tau Delta. According to his fraternity portrait , he went by the name "Jimmy" during his college days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10muHV_0i7QINNo00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

28. Sports reporter and TV host Erin Andrews was a Zeta Tau Alpha while attending the University of Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vo39n_0i7QINNo00
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

29. And finally, Harrison Ford pledged Sigma Nu while he was a student at Ripon College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoYrR_0i7QINNo00
Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images

Comments / 0

