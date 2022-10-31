ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2 error codes and how to fix them

By Iain Wilson
 2 days ago

There are Modern Warfare 2 error codes such as NIAMEY - LEE, Dev Error 6036, and DIVER that are not a welcome sight when you load up the game, as they usually mean something has gone wrong and you may not be able to start any of the multiplayer modes or the single player campaign. There are some MW2 error codes that reflect a widespread problems affecting everyone on one or more platforms, though the main ones that have appeared so far in Modern Warfare 2 have fairly easy solutions to resolve. If you've experienced freezing and crashing recently it may have been due to issues with the Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning system, which has now been temporarily removed while that's being investigated. For other problems with the latest shooter instalment, here's how to fix Modern Warfare 2 error codes.

Modern Warfare 2 error code NIAMEY - LEE

The MW2 error code NIAMEY - LEE is the official designation for the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch, which is stopping players from accessing the game by presenting a progress bar that never completes. To fix this, simply hit the Options button to open the side menu and choose any of the available options – Quick Settings at the top should do it – then back out again. This will have the effect of pushing you through to the next menu screen, from which you'll be able to reach the rest of the options.

Modern Warfare 2 Dev Error 6036

MW2 Dev Error 6036 is actually an error code that has also appeared through several previous iterations in the series, and when it was seen in Vanguard it related to localized versions in languages other than English. Back then the initial solution was to revert the interface language to English until the developers could push out a permanent fix, so if you're playing in a different language then it's worth trying this as a temporary resolution.

However, a more common cause of Dev Error 6036 in Modern Warfare 2 is that the game files, an update, or multiplayer data hasn't downloaded correctly. The easiest fix for this is to restart the game, at which point it should automatically resume any downloads or updates to complete the required files. However, if that doesn't work you may need to manually check for an update or verify game files as follows:

  • PlayStation: Press the Options button while hovering over the MW2 icon and select Check for update .
  • Xbox: Press the Start button while hovering over the MW2 icon and select Manage game and add-ons .
  • Battle.net : Press the cog icon next to MW2 and select Check for Updates . If no update is found, select Scan and repair .
  • Steam : Right-click on MW2 and select Properties then Updates to make sure automatic updates are turned on. If nothing is downloading, select Local Files then Verify integrity of game files .

PC players may also encounter the Modern Warfare 2 Dev Error 6036 due to an issue with the Cache Spot Shadow and Cache Sun Shadow settings, which can be disabled to rule this problem out. Do this by going to the Graphics settings in the Options, scrolling to the Shadow & Lighting section, then disabling the Cache Spot Shadows and Cache Sun Shadows options before restarting the game.

If none of those fixes work, then unfortunately you may need to either delete the game completely and reinstall it, or wait for the developers to push out a patch that addresses the issue.

Modern Warfare 2 error code DIVER

MW2 error code DIVER is very similar to the Dev Error outlined above, as you'll see it if the game hasn't been able to download all of the required files, and it may be accompanied by a "Download Failed" message. If you see this, and the retry download option doesn't sort things out then check to see if the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down as this could be preventing the files needed from downloading. If there are no server issues and your internet connection is working correctly, then follow the steps above to check for updates and verify your game files, which should fix the problem.

