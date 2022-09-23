ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victims’ commissioner quits with damning letter hitting out at ‘criminal justice system in chaos’

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArxXR_0i7LynZZ00

The victims’ commissioner for England and Wales has quit her post with a damning letter warning that the “ criminal justice system is in chaos”.

The government asked Dame Vera Baird KC to extend her tenure until the end of this year after it delayed the recruitment of her successor by restarting the process in August.

On Friday, she announced that she would be leaving her post on 30 September, and a replacement will not be in place until next year.

In a letter to the new justice secretary Brandon Lewis, Dame Vera accused the government of “downgrading of victims’ interests”, “side-lining” her office and reducing access to ministers.

“Coupled with this, the Victims’ Bill remains inadequate and the ‘British Bill of Rights’ so severely threatens victims’ human rights that it undermines what little progress the Victims’ Bill is set to bring,” she added.

“Further, little has been done to effectively tackle the enormous and catastrophic backlog of cases … this has exposed victims of these crimes to intolerable delay, anguish and uncertainty. It is no exaggeration to say that the criminal justice system is in chaos.”

The Bill of Rights has been shelved by Liz Truss’s new government, but Dame Vera said she had been told that the withdrawal was temporary and the policy would be returning “in some form”.

She previously told The Independen t that record court backlogs, exacerbated by government cuts and an ongoing barristers’ strike, was causing traumatised victims to drop out of cases and criminals to go free as some wait years for hearings.

Official figures show that prosecution rates have fallen to a record low of 5.6 per cent of all crimes in England and Wales, with only 1.3 per cent of rapes charged– a figure Dame Vera called “dire”.

The victims’ commissioner said the situation was “part and parcel of the gross underfunding of the criminal justice system that has been ongoing for a long time” and called for the government to urgently resolve a dispute over legal aid payments with the Criminal Bar Association.

In her letter to Mr Lewis, Dame Vera wrote that she was “encouraged to re-apply” for the post by Dominic Raab, then the justice secretary, and was “puzzled” over why the recruitment process was relaunched after the Ministry of Justice declared her an appointable candidate.

A government email sent to parties interested in the appointment process in August said: “It has been decided that making this significant public appointment would not be appropriate at the present time. As a result, the recruitment process is set to be relaunched.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCzas_0i7LynZZ00

No further details of why the timing was not “appropriate” was not given, but public records suggest that the process stopped during the breakdown of Boris Johnson’s government.

The official Cabinet Office appointments website says that new applications for the post of victims’ commissioner are being taken until 10 October and that final interviews will not take place until December.

The watchdog represents the interests of victims and witnesses of crime by advising the government, police and the wider criminal justice system, as well as looking at key issues like the handling of rape and domestic abuse.

Dame Vera called the post a “unique and unrivalled office that delivers real and lasting change for victims”, adding: “It has been an honour to represent victims’ interests during a period of immense and unprecedented challenges, most notably Covid-19.

“While the pandemic is abating, the criminal justice system has only sunk deeper into crisis. A strong, independent Victims’ Commissioner has never been more important.”

It follows a series of other delays and controversies over high-profile public appointments, including the chair of Ofcom, director general of the National Crime Agency, Commissioner for Countering Extremism and Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner - a post that has remained empty since April.

The Ministry of Justice declined to comment.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Serious child safeguarding concerns remain, Education Secretary told

The council leadership in two areas where vulnerable children were murdered need to be held to account about their failings, ministers have been told.A cross-party group of MPs has written to Education Secretary Kit Malthouse to tell him they are “extremely concerned” about whether the chief executives of Solihull and Bradford Councils are up to the job of improving children’s services following the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.The Education Select Committee’s letter comes after it spoke to the senior officials from both councils and said it found their reassurances “inadequate”.The Committee added it was “extremely concerned as to...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison

A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victims#British
Slate

Trump Loses Mar-a-Lago Appeal on Grounds of Precedent Called Cobbledick v. United States

On Wednesday, a three-person Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously that the Department of Justice can continue investigating Donald Trump for having potentially violated the law by keeping presidential records, including classified documents, at his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida. (One of the locations in which he allegedly stored such material was a closet near the Mar-a-Lago pool.)
POTUS
The Independent

Gangster struck down in swift retribution for birthday party attack, court told

A street gangster was hacked to death in swift retribution for crashing a party on rival turf and attacking the birthday boy with a machete, a court has heard.Salem Koudou, 19, was stabbed 32 times after he was chased by up to 15 people intent on revenge in Brixton, south London, jurors heard.Darius Kwakye, 29, Donte McCalla, 21, and Tristan Bullock, 21, are on trial at the Old Bailey for his murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter, which they deny.Opening their trial on Monday, Oliver Glasgow KC said there could be no excuse for the “murderous attack”.On 20 August 2020,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents

The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military

Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules

The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy