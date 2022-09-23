CHARLESTON, Ill. – SIUE volleyball (6-7, 1-1 OVC) returned to action on Saturday, taking victory in five sets over Eastern Illinois (7-8, 1-1 OVC). In their best match of the season, the Cougars recorded season-high marks with a .413 attack percentage, 73 total kills, and 12 blocks as a team. The set scores were: 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11. SET 1: Despite an impressive .406 attack percentage on 16 kills in the first set, EIU used a 6-0 run to take a seven-point lead at 16-9. SIUE would rally, taking 10 of the following 14 points to reduce the deficit to one point, but EIU would hold its own to win the first set, 25-22.

