SIUE Blanks Eastern Illinois 1-0
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Lily Schnieders buried a 10-footer 2 minutes, 33 seconds into Sunday's Ohio Valley Conference contest against Eastern Illinois, and it held up for a 1-0 win. The victory vaults SIUE to first place in the OVC with a 3-0 record and nine points. SIUE is...
Volleyball Downs Eastern Illinois in Five Sets
CHARLESTON, Ill. – SIUE volleyball (6-7, 1-1 OVC) returned to action on Saturday, taking victory in five sets over Eastern Illinois (7-8, 1-1 OVC). In their best match of the season, the Cougars recorded season-high marks with a .413 attack percentage, 73 total kills, and 12 blocks as a team. The set scores were: 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11. SET 1: Despite an impressive .406 attack percentage on 16 kills in the first set, EIU used a 6-0 run to take a seven-point lead at 16-9. SIUE would rally, taking 10 of the following 14 points to reduce the deficit to one point, but EIU would hold its own to win the first set, 25-22.
Cougars Drop Close Contest to Belmont
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Homecoming crowd of just shy of 3,000 saw Belmont prevail over SIUE in a tightly-contested Missouri Valley Conference soccer game. A first-half strike stood up for a 1-0 win for Belmont. SIUE fell to 3-4-1 overall and 0-2 in the MVC play. Belmont won its...
Women's Soccer Faces Eastern Illinois Sunday in Home OVC Opener
Sunday, September 25, 2 p.m. CT, Edwardsville, Ill. Goals-Shot Attempts: 9/107 (.084) Shots on Goal-Attempts 47/107 (.439) Goals Leaders DeFini, Schnieders (2) Assists Leader Sidney Christopher (3) Shots Leader: Taylor Dolt (22) Eastern Illinois Panthers. (2-4-4, 0-2 Ohio Valley) Head Coach: Jake Plant. Goals P/G: 0.80. Goals Allowed P/G: 0.80.
Jeremiyah Love Powers CBA To A Victory Over DeSmet
Notre Dame target Jeremiyah Love and Christian Brothers defeated Notre Dame commit Christian Gray and DeSmet Jesuit in a high school battle
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned
It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
Carrollton Teen Found Safe
A missing teenager from Carrollton has been found safe. 14 year old Shay McGowen was located with the assistance of the Alton Police Department. No further information is available.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
Madison man charged in Granite City shooting
EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man was charged with two firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Friday. Riley S. Boone, 18, of Madison, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented...
Fatal accident involving a motorcycle
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Broadway. The accident involved a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Man and woman shot near Ballpark Village Saturday
Officers were at the scene of a shooting that took place near Ballpark Village early Saturday morning.
2 injured in shooting at Ballpark Village early Sunday
ST. LOUIS — 2 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Ballpark Village after a heated altercation. St. Louis Metropolitan police officers were working in Ballpark Village at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the 600 block of Walnut Street. A...
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
