Bethlehem Academy, K-W Volleyball Do Well In Class A Showcase
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals went 3-2 at the Class A Volleyball Showcase in Burnsville over the weekend. Kenyon-Wanamingo also had a 3-2 record. The Cardinals defeated Henning 25-18, 26-24, Canby 25-15, 25-18 on Friday. Lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-17 and 25-23, Minneota 25-19, 26-24 and beat fellow Section 1A opponent...
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?
It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State
UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
Woman Killed in Waseca House Fire
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office has been dispatched to Waseca to help determine the cause of a deadly fire. The Waseca Fire Department says firefighters responded shortly before 6:30 PM yesterday to a report of a structural fire at a residence in northwest Waseca. A news release says firefighters were also notified that a person may have been inside the home.
Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Seized from Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Law enforcement seized pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in a raid at a hotel in Rochester. 29-year-old Coby McKinley and 41-year-old Venus Melendez are each facing four felony first-degree drug possession charges as a result of a search warrant executed Thursday. The criminal complaint says authorities seized 17 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of meth from a hotel in northwest Rochester, amounts that indicate an intent to sell.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
Jury Convicts Rochester Man For Machete Attacks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been found guilty of attacking several women with a machete. An Olmsted County Jury returned the guilty verdict yesterday in the trial of 25-year-old Omar Maani. He was convicted of three counts of second-degree assault and will be sentenced in November.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
47 People Indicted in $250 Million Minnesota COVID Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that nearly 50 people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a fraud case he described as "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions." Andrew Luger says the 47 defendants are facing conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, money...
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
Guilty Pleas Entered by 2 of 3 Austin Murder Suspects
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the three people charged in adult court in connection with the death of an Austin man last year today entered guilty pleas to second-degree manslaughter charges. 18-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were originally charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The...
