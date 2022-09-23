Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Frost Possible in Southern Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Free Flying Event for Kids and Teens Saturday in Rochester
Do you have a child that LOVES airplanes? Maybe the dream is to become a pilot someday! Or maybe your child has never had a chance to ride in an airplane and they would love to be up in the sky...flying! This Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, all of that is possible for free.
Bethlehem Academy, K-W Volleyball Do Well In Class A Showcase
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals went 3-2 at the Class A Volleyball Showcase in Burnsville over the weekend. Kenyon-Wanamingo also had a 3-2 record. The Cardinals defeated Henning 25-18, 26-24, Canby 25-15, 25-18 on Friday. Lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-17 and 25-23, Minneota 25-19, 26-24 and beat fellow Section 1A opponent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Another Popular TV Reporter Has Said Goodbye to Rochester
Another Popular Television Reporter In Rochester, Minnesota Has Said Goodbye. The sad announcement showed up on Facebook Tuesday, September 20th that a popular reporter at KTTC TV was leaving Rochester, Minnesota. Join us in wishing our Beret Leone KTTC TV farewell as today is her last day at KTTC. Beret...
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At Least Four Southern Minnesota Schools Subject of Swatting Calls
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Lourdes High School was one of at least four schools in southern Minnesota that was the subject of a swatting call Wednesday. Authorities in Mankato, Albert Lea and Austin also rushed to schools in their communities on what turned out to be false reports of an active shooting taking place. A statement from the Austin School District reported their buildings went into a lockdown after a bogus call of an active shooter came in around 11:20 a.m.
Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?
It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenage Girl from Rochester Reported Missing Found Safe
Update: 9-21-22 12:50 p.m. The Rochester Police Department says 17-year-old Lilah Long has been safely located. Previous Version: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mother of a teenage girl from Rochester reported her daughter missing on Tuesday. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 17-year-old Lilah Long was last seen around 4...
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
Woman Killed in Waseca House Fire
Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office has been dispatched to Waseca to help determine the cause of a deadly fire. The Waseca Fire Department says firefighters responded shortly before 6:30 PM yesterday to a report of a structural fire at a residence in northwest Waseca. A news release says firefighters were also notified that a person may have been inside the home.
One Injured in Semi Rollover Crash on Highway 52 Southeast of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a semi rolled over just southeast of Rochester early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates the semi was traveling north on Highway 52 in Marion township when it entered the median and rolled around 12:45 a.m. near milepost 50.
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0