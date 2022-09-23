ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

4 people dead in Oak Forest fire, barricade situation; shootings caught on neighbor's Ring camera

By Roz Varon via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBqmV_0i7JHBpg00

Four people are dead in Oak Forest after neighbors said a man was seen shooting his family members outside his home before barricading himself inside and setting the home on fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victims Friday afternoon as 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez, 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez and 44-year-old Carlos Gomez.

The man's next-door neighbor's Ring camera captured video of the incident Friday morning in the 5500-block of Ann Marie Lane in Oak Forest.

ABC7 viewed the video, which appeared to show a man shooting three people outside of the home while one runs away. The man can then be seen going back into the home and barricading himself inside, then setting it on fire.

WATCH | Police respond to barricade situation, fire at Oak Forest home

Flames were visible through the roof, and there was heavy smoke.

Neighbors said they awoke to more than a dozen gunshots about 6:30 a.m. Oak Forest police said they initially responded to a domestic disturbance involving a report of gunfire in the area around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found two gunshot victims in the driveway and a third in the road, south of the home.

Oak Forest police pulled the victims into their squad cars while the suspect was still on the scene. They were taken to local hospitals, but later died from their injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was still inside the home when police said a minor was safely evacuated to police before the fire broke out.

SEE ALSO | Aunt faces attempted murder charges after pushing 3-year-old nephew into lake near Navy Pier

Police initially asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place, but said there was no longer a threat to the community about 10 a.m.

Neighbors said the family had lived in the home about eight years and there were some recent history of problems there, but no one imagined it would end like this.

"A normal family just like us," neighbor Cody Wilson said.

"The neighbors over there were all shocked as well," Cheryl Wilson added. "They don't understand what's happened."

One neighbor said the family had been acting strangely in recent weeks, and said he heard a lot of arguing and screaming. He said police had been called to the home before.

"We just kinda sat here and watch it unfold in disbelief," neighbor Jake Bittner said. "It's a hell of a way to wake up."

Emergency crews were on the scene all morning, and went inside to investigate once the fire was put out.

There, they found the fourth deceased person, who is believed to be the suspect.

The ages of identities of the suspect and victims are still not being released until more family can be notified.

SEE ALSO | Tinley Park teen killed by her father weeks before high school graduation, police say

Neighbors are truly devastated and in shock over what's happened.

"We just ask that everyone pray for the family," Cody Wilson said.

Neighbors said that a surviving family member is a student at Oak Forest High School.

Oak Forest High School canceled its homecoming parade Friday, citing "an ongoing incident in the community." A spokesperson for Bremen High School District 228 confirmed the homecoming football game will still take place on campus Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ryan Burnett at the Oak Forest Police Department at 7086871376 or rburnett@oakforest.org.

Comments / 12

Russell Kerr
5d ago

You never know what people are quietly & secretly going thru even tho they speak, keep a smile on their faces, & keep to themselves. 😢😢🙏🏾🙏🏾My sincere condolences to the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
15
the ringer
5d ago

So he or she locked the doors and then lit 🔥 the house up? Holy schnikees!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Oak Forest, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burnett
Person
Cody Wilson
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Forest Fire#Barricade#Violent Crime#Flames
WSPY NEWS

Victim identified in Aurora shooting

The victim of a shooting in Aurora on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Ferrer Vincente Valasquez, of Aurora. The Aurora Police Department says that a second shooting victim is listed as in critical condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. Police were called to the 300...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy