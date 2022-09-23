AUSTIN -- Despite dramatically raising his national profile over the last few months, Gov. Gavin Newson has once again rejected the idea of running for the White House.Appearing at the at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin over the weekend, Newsom continued to be critical Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for shipping illegal immigrants to other states. He has also been very vocal about Abbott and several other RepubIican governors strong anti-abortion stands. He has launched a billboard campaign in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states, urging women seeking the procedure to come to California for...

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO