Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations
The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion
Trump blasts media outlets for ignoring Cayler Ellingson killing in North Dakota
Former President Donald Trump blasted major news networks for ignoring the apparent political killing of an 18-year-old in North Dakota. Cayler Ellingson was killed early Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota after Shannon Brandt, 41, allegedly admitted to using his SUV to hit Ellingson, who later died at a local hospital. According to affidavit, Brandt said Ellingson was "threatening" him and that he believed the teenager was part of a "Republican extremist group."
Gov. Newsom once again says he has no plans for a Presidential run in 2024
AUSTIN -- Despite dramatically raising his national profile over the last few months, Gov. Gavin Newson has once again rejected the idea of running for the White House.Appearing at the at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin over the weekend, Newsom continued to be critical Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for shipping illegal immigrants to other states. He has also been very vocal about Abbott and several other RepubIican governors strong anti-abortion stands. He has launched a billboard campaign in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states, urging women seeking the procedure to come to California for...
Hillary Clinton compares Trump's Ohio event to a Nazi rally
AUSTIN, Texas — Hillary Clinton likened Donald Trump's rally in Ohio last weekend to Adolf Hitler courting Nazis, a comparison that drew a sharp rebuke from a spokesman for the former president. "I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically brought...
Where Has Cost of Living Increased the Most Since 2020?
Nationwide, life has gotten more expensive. From the cost of groceries to getting your hair cut, people are feeling the pinch. According to one recent survey, 59% of Americans said they were worried...
New Iowa School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
