10 Top Luxury Resorts Across the U.S.

You're planning a getaway and only the best will do. Money is no object for this trip, so you want to go all out and stay at a resort that's second to none.

Maybe this trip is a chance to relax and recharge with your special someone or perhaps you want to treat your family to a luxurious stay. Regardless, there's no shortage of fabulous resorts here in the U.S. that will certainly exceed your expectations.

Whether you're searching for a tropical paradise or a winter wonderland, you'll find five-star properties where you'll get the pampering you deserve. Destinations in their own rights, these resorts offer everything you need to have a fantastic vacation, without having to make any offsite plans.

Ready to find the perfect spot for your next vacation? Here's a look at 10 luxury resorts in the U.S., along with the average nightly rates.

Dunton Hot Springs -- Rico, Colorado

Average rate: From $1,638 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

Located in Southwest Colorado -- 32 miles from Telluride -- this romantic 1800s ghost town offers chic tent and cabin accommodations, relaxing massages, stunning hot springs and challenging hiking trails.

Cairo Ferguson, a travel expert and lead writer at Journey Junket has stayed at the resort and said the staff takes great care to create a truly luxurious experience for its guests.

"From the moment you arrive until you leave, they will do everything possible to make sure your stay is unforgettable," she said. "If you're looking for pampering beyond anything that you've experienced before, then this may be the perfect retreat for you -- and should definitely appear on your list."

While definitely pricey, she said it was worth every cent. In fact, her partner proposed to her during their stay, creating a memory they'll treasure for the rest of their lives.

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi -- Santa Fe, New Mexico

Average rate: From $1,000 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

Situated steps from the galleries and museums of Santa Fe's historic district, the Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi is steeped with culture. Enjoy in-room massage and aromatherapy treatments, nightly turndown service and stationary exercise equipment in your room -- by request.

Fit for wine lovers , the onsite Anasazi Restaurant, Bar & Lounge was named one of America's Best 100 Wine Restaurants by Wine Enthusiast.

"This boutique property makes for an exceptional vacation for everyone," said Dr. Terika Haynes, owner of Dynamite Travel , a luxury travel consultancy. "In addition to the fabulous decor and well-appointed rooms, this Rosewood property also has design-forward accessible rooms and specialized amenities for babies and children so that everyone in the family will have a blast."

Montage Big Sky, Montana

Average rate: From $362 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

If you're looking for an unforgettable ski vacation, Haynes said the Montage Big Sky won't disappoint. In fact, it even offers ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort.

Of course, the resort offers plenty more, including three world-class fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course, a 10,000-square-foot spa and six restaurants. Perfect for families, plenty of kids' activities are available -- including a half- or full-day Paintbox program.

"The hotel has residences as well which are great for larger families as they go up to five-bedroom residences, which can accommodate up to 11 adults," she said. "Guests ride in style as they partake of local attractions around Big Sky in the hotel's Cadillac Escalade."

It's also only 45 minutes from Yellowstone National park, making for an easy day trip.

Tampa Edition -- Tampa, Florida

Average nightly rate: From $685 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

Literally brand new, the Tampa Edition started taking reservations for its soft opening on Sept. 20, 2022, with a grand opening coming in October.

"This property will be Tampa's first true five-star property, which makes it a big deal," Haynes said. "The hotel will have a rooftop along with a private pool club exclusively for guests, who can rock with a host DJ who will perform nightly."

Located in the city's new 56-acre Water Street Tampa neighborhood, the property features six food and beverage establishments, an expansive spa and a 204-square-meter Penthouse Suite.

Ritz Carlton Maui Kapalua, Hawaii

Average nightly rate: From $783 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

Speaking from experience, Terri Rickard, president of Southwestern Travel Group , said her favorite luxury resort is the Ritz Carlton Maui Kapalua.

"The resort is situated on Maui's Northwest shore and on one of Hawaii's largest natural preserves," she said. "From the moment you pull up to the entrance, you are met with the most amazing fragrances, the friendliest faces and the most beautiful, breathtaking view."

Some of the onsite amenities include private dining and distinctive Hawaiian cuisine, two championship golf courses, tennis facilities, a massive three-tiered pool, the Hawaiian-inspired Kapalua Spa and The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge at the Anuenue Room.

The Ocean House -- Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Average nightly rate: From $700 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

"It may as well be a time machine back to the glory days of New England," said Shane Mahoney, founder of Lugos Travel . "This historic resort was painstakingly restored to its original design, down to the original window placements and interior wall hues."

However, he said not to let the homage to history fool you, because it's the lap of luxury for travelers.

"From the private white sand beach to the sprawling croquet lounge," Mahoney said, "you'll feel like a Kennedy in Hyannis Port waiting for your sailboat to come pick you up."

The property is also home to the Ocean & Harvest Spa -- the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Rhode Island -- and two squash courts. Additionally, you can charter a boat, embark on a fishing excursion, play tennis at the nearby Pond View Racquet and Paddle Club and take surfing and paddle-boarding lessons.

Little St. Simons Island, Georgia

Average nightly rate: From $725 per night (based on arrival date of Nov. 3, 2022)

Located on the Georgia coast, Little St. Simons Island is an all-inclusive resort situated on 11,000 acres of wilderness of the Altamaha River delta. Along with your accommodations, your rate includes three garden-fresh meals per day and naturalist-guided excursions such as birding, fishing and kayaking.

Small and intimate, the resort has a maximum capacity of 32 guests, allowing you to make new friends or rent the entire island out. Relax in the saltwater pool, socialize in the 1917 hunting lodge and feast on fare prepared onsite and sourced from the island's garden and local farmers.

Terranea Resort -- Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Average nightly rate: From $719 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 5, 2022)

A seriously luxurious beach getaway, Terranea Resort sits on 102 acres of stunning Southern California coast. Enjoy panoramic ocean views, an award-winning golf course, four swimming pools, boutiques and a 50,000-square-foot spa.

Take advantage of eight onsite dining options, featuring locally sourced fare and breathtaking oceanfront views. Many complimentary daily activities are offered, such as a Falconry Meet and Greet, Seaside Yoga, Seaside Cycle, a sunset ritual -- on Fridays and Saturdays -- and a wine tasting on the first Friday of every month.

There's also plenty of activities available for an added cost, such as horseback riding, whale watching and ocean kayaking. Plus, the onsite Terranea Kids Club offers fun activities for little ones -- and a break for parents.

Enchantment Resort -- Sedona, Arizona

Average nightly rate: $1,071 (based on arrival on Nov. 5, 2022)

Beautifully situated among Sedona's red rocks, the Enchantment Resort is sure to be a favorite. Pamper yourself at the onsite Spa Suites at Boynton Canyon and enjoy seasonal menus and award-winning fare at the property's several restaurants.

Your $50 daily resort fee covers many amenities, including croquet and bocce ball, canyon walks, tennis court access and racquets, a 30-minute morning stretch, a morning celebration meditation, a 30-minute evening candlelit stretch and access to the members-only Seven Canyons Golf Club, shuttle and dining.

Work with the staff to create an unforgettable adventure, such as mountain biking the Sedona trails, a guided hike, a private tour of the Grand Canyon and stargazing with the resort's expert astronomer.

Post Ranch Inn -- Big Sur, California

Average nightly rate: From $2,250 per night (based on an arrival date of Nov. 12, 2022)

Beyond picturesque, Post Ranch Inn is located high atop the cliffs along the Northern California coast. Take in stunning views while enjoying complimentary activities such as guided nature walks, morning yoga, forest meditation, edible garden tours and sound journey meditation.

Relax in the resort's two infinity pools or enjoy a workout in the lap pool. You'll also want to schedule a treatment at the Post Ranch Spa and maybe even book The Post Ranch Sleep Package to improve your nightly rest.

Delight your taste buds by dining at Sierra Mar, the resort's farm-driven restaurant. While you're there, take advantage of the wine cellar, which has earned Wine Spectator's Grand Award every year since 2012.

