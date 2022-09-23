Read full article on original website
Related
jsugamecocksports.com
Soccer Falls to Queens (N.C.) to Conclude Homestand
JACKSONVILLE – Queens (N.C.) posted a late goal in the first half and added an insurance goal in the second half to down Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Field. The Sunday outing concluded a five-match homestand for the Gamecocks as they will hit the road...
jsugamecocksports.com
JSU Scores ASUN Sweep of North Alabama
JACKSONVILLE – A complete team performance led to a dominant sweep of North Alabama (10-4, 0-2) for Jacksonville State volleyball (14-1, 2-0) in Saturday afternoon's ASUN Conference showdown. The Gamecocks out-hit the visiting Lions .475 to .089 at the Pete Mathews Coliseum, decisively taking each set against an up-and-coming UNA squad. The triumph served as the ninth sweep in 15 matches for JSU this season.
jsugamecocksports.com
JSU To Play In UAB's GMAC Invitational on Home Course
GLENCOE – The Jacksonville State men's golf team will return to the links on a familiar tract on Monday, when they open play in UAB's GMAC Invitational at Silver Lakes. The Gamecocks will compete in the 12-team field in the event held at their home course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. UAB will host the two-day tournament on the Backbreaker and Heartbreaker courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Course, which will play 7,467 yards.
jsugamecocksports.com
JSU Women Return to Links At APSU Intercollegiate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Jacksonville State women's golf team will continue play in its fall schedule on Monday, when the Gamecocks tee off in the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. The Gamecocks will return to the links for the first time since their opening tournament two weeks ago at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jsugamecocksports.com
Jax State gets back on track with road rout of Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – Jacksonville State's defense, exploited a week earlier in a loss at Tulsa, redeemed itself in a major way against Nicholls as the offense regained its explosiveness Saturday afternoon. Jax State (4-1) raced to a 21-point halftime lead and crushed the Colonels 52-21 at John. L. Guidry...
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
Trussville student selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville student was selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star on Friday, September 23. Blakely Holt, 11, is a sixth grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. She is the daughter of Andy and Dennie Holt. Alabama’s Rising Stars is a mentoring program of the Miss Alabama Competition. Through […]
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Albertville man indicted for murder
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder. In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000. Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett. A...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th
Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
cityofgadsden.com
Noccalula Falls Park to close temporarily for two weeks
Due to the ongoing construction of new train tracks, Noccalula Falls Park will close for nearly two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The park will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will take place without the trains.
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Man killed in vehicle accident in Oak Grove
The victim has not yet been identified. JCSO officials described him as being a "younger appearing male."
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death. On Wednesday, Anniston Police Department officers responded to disturbance calls in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Authorities learned a stabbing victim was transported to Stringfellow Hospital by a personal vehicle before […]
Keep Oxford Beautiful Opens New Recycling Location
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford continues to make recycling a priority. Keep Oxford Beautiful has put into service a new recycling bin located on 2nd Street across from the Oxford Water Works office. This bin allows for the recycling of aluminum cans, paper products and cardboard. It is open to the public. The recycling updates were discussed at the last Oxford City Council meeting and the success was detailed by Bill Bunn who heads Keep Oxford Beautiful.
Comments / 0