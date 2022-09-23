Two Brave Minnesota Girls Are Bringing You ‘The Rockin’ Warriors Ride’ To Help Kick Cancer’s Butt

Read full article on original website
Goodbye, Summer: Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen Sets Seasonal Closing Date
Time is running out to get a delicious frozen treat at the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen location. A sign on the building reads "Closing October 2nd," which means there is just over a week left to stop by for a Dilly Bar, Blizzard or Banana Split. The recently renovated Red...
Enjoy Your Stay At “The Barn” This Fall Along The Shores Of Lake Mille Lacs
If you are looking for an MEA getaway or you just want to take some time for yourself, beautiful Wahkon Minnesota is calling. Check out this 'barn' that you can stay in, which features all the comforts of a home, but allows you to get lost out on the lake, or relax inside its sauna. It sounds like just what you need to unwind this fall/winter.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
North Star Donuts Coming To Sartell Thursday
The famous North Star Mini Donuts food truck will make a stop in Sartell on Thursday evening. Known for their apple cider mini donuts, the truck will set up shop at Scheels Athletic Complex on Pine Cone Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. North Star will make hot, made...
Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend
Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Continues Until November
RICHMOND -- It will be just over a month before traffic gets back to normal on Highway 23 between Richmond and Paynesville. The Highway 23 North Gap project continues to force drivers to detour around the work zone this fall. However, on November 3rd, work will pause for the winter and the road will reopen.
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale
The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
Hit and Run Crash Damages Garage in Linden Township
The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a hit and run crash that happened on Sunday September 25th in the area of Beaver Wood Road in Linden Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a vehicle was driving on County Road 44, missed the turn and crashed into the victim's garage located on Beaver Wood Road. The victim reports items inside suffered heavy damage and vehicle parts were left behind. The items left behind include a 6-foot black plastic bed rail and a piece of the rear quarter panel that displayed the graphics 4X4. Based on determination it appears these parts would belong to a Ford F-150, possibly dark gray.
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Attempted Train-Jacking Tuesday
FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been formally charged in an attempted train-jacking on Tuesday morning. Forty-year-old Samuel Hohman is charged with 2nd-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal damage to property. According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, the train's engineer said Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive shortly...
Waite Park Man Jailed for St. Cloud Burglary/Assault in August
ST. CLOUD -- Police have jailed a Waite Park man wanted for allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud apartment last month and threatening the caretaker with a knife. Twenty-year-old Abib Abdulahi Mohamed is charged with 2nd-degree burglary of a dwelling and 5th-degree assault. St. Cloud Police were called to an...
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Into a Field Near Zimmerman
ROBBINSDALE -- A Florida man has died following a single-vehicle crash that happened near Zimmerman earlier this month. The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at 108th Street and County Road 9 on September 4th. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 90-year-old Philip Wagner of Cape Canaveral, Florida was driving...
Charges Dropped Against Sauk Rapids Man Accused in Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused of shooting another man behind the Lunds-Byerly's in St. Cloud. Twenty-two-year-old Daysean Lee was charged with drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was shot in the face in February 2021. The...
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County
MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
Fire Crews Respond to Large Shed Fire Near Kimball
KIMBALL -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire Thursday morning. The incident happened at 11:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, near Kimball. Stearns County deputies arrived to find a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed. Members of the Kimball, South...
Sartell Middle School Swim Team Involved in Bus Incident
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Middle School swim team were involved in an incident on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says a bus transporting the team was pulled over by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office while enroute to a meet. The district says they...
Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team
SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team. Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.
Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway
SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot. He says it was intentionally designed that way. We want...
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Benton County
SANTIAGO -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and Highway 95 north of Santiago. A semi was going south on the county road and a cargo...
