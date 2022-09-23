Read full article on original website
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection
Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek
The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
CP Interview: Austin Valle aims to build community through advocacy
Austin Valle is co-founder of Orlando YIMBY, an advocacy group pushing for affordable housing and transportation. YIMBY is an acronym for “yes in my backyard,” the opposite of what is known as NIMBYism, a term for when residents push back against developments near their homes (i.e., “not in my backyard”). Valle says his passion for urbanism was partially fueled by his time living in Washington, D.C., while earning a graduate degree in public policy from Georgetown University. Valle was born and raised in Central Florida and returned to the Sunshine State in 2016 after living in D.C. He works as a business development manager for the Walt Disney Company and will be elected unopposed as an Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a volunteer part-time position, this November. Valle lives in College Park with his wife, Bridget, and their two-year-old son.
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautem has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
Second rower dies after lightning strike, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second child has passed away after a weather-related incident, North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The rower had been transported to the hospital following the incident. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lake Fairview, near Lee...
Some Central Florida families struggle as food prices rise
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — These days, all 12-year-old Jack Kukec wants is some lettuce. “I really want fresh foods — the healthy stuff, like apples, lettuce, and all that,” he said. But that kind of fresh, healthy food is often too expensive for single mom Amy Kukec...
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own...
Where to get Sandbags in Central Florida
Empty bags and dirt will be available to all residents of Seminole County at:. Boombah Sports Complex at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Residents should bring their own shovel and gloves and be...
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
