Orlando, FL

yourcommunitypaper.com

Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection

Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
bungalower

TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
#Linus Realestate#Church Building#Eminent Domain#Business Industry#Linus Business#Orlando City Soccer Club#City
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek

The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
yourcommunitypaper.com

CP Interview: Austin Valle aims to build community through advocacy

Austin Valle is co-founder of Orlando YIMBY, an advocacy group pushing for affordable housing and transportation. YIMBY is an acronym for “yes in my backyard,” the opposite of what is known as NIMBYism, a term for when residents push back against developments near their homes (i.e., “not in my backyard”). Valle says his passion for urbanism was partially fueled by his time living in Washington, D.C., while earning a graduate degree in public policy from Georgetown University. Valle was born and raised in Central Florida and returned to the Sunshine State in 2016 after living in D.C. He works as a business development manager for the Walt Disney Company and will be elected unopposed as an Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a volunteer part-time position, this November. Valle lives in College Park with his wife, Bridget, and their two-year-old son.
ORLANDO, FL
Politics
Politics
Society
Society
iheart.com

Where to get Sandbags in Central Florida

Empty bags and dirt will be available to all residents of Seminole County at:. Boombah Sports Complex at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Residents should bring their own shovel and gloves and be...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is a business

No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
THE VILLAGES, FL

