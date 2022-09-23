Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex Rosado
Related
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
New Public Park Could Be Coming To Augusta K-Mart Plaza
For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
wgan.com
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
wgan.com
Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
WGME
Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence
POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Stretch From the Borders to the Coast
I grew up in Gorham, Maine in the '80s and '90s. If you were to ask young Chris what kind of town Gorham was he would tell you it was tiny. Young Chris would say there was little to do, no excitement...just boring small-town living. Of course, none of this...
Man arrested in Portland shooting that left two seriously hurt
PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested in connection to an early morning Old Port shooting that left two seriously injured, police say. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated that Tyreese Vargas, 19, was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of criminal attempt- murder, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and violating conditions of release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother and son face charges following Pownal crash that injured several teens
POWNAL, Maine — Two people were injured and a 19-year-old driver has been charged following a car crash in Pownal overnight. Jack Kelley of Durham was driving on Brown Road near Hallowell Road with three passengers around 12:19 a.m. when he allegedly went off the road and down an embankment before hitting some trees, which caused his SUV to roll over, Cumberland County Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email Saturday.
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Police search for woman and man involved in an alleged road-rage incident in Alfred.
ALFRED, Maine — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident led to a person getting assaulted in Alfred Saturday. A man and a woman got out of a black SUV at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Road, and then approached a driver of a white Dodge Ram, and allegedly punched him multiple times in the face before spraying him with Mace, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police Saturday afternoon.
bridgton.com
Bridgton sewer system work projected to conclude by June 2023
If work stays on track, Bridgton’s new sewer collection system construction will be “substantially” complete (operational) by April 17, 2023 and the project finished by June 1, 2023. Bridgton Town Manager Robert Peabody last week gave the Select Board an update regarding the extensive project which started...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Comments / 0