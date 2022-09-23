ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casco, ME

97.5 WOKQ

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

New Public Park Could Be Coming To Augusta K-Mart Plaza

For years, much of the space at the old K-Mart Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta has remained vacant. The plaza's anchor store, a Big K K-Mart, closed in December of 2019 and there have been a rotation of tenants in the adjacent smaller spaces and out buildings. Some of the spaces, including the old K-Mart, have been used for temporary purposes. Storage for the Maine CDC during the pandemic, hosting a concert put on by a local church, and the location of a Spirit Halloween store.
AUGUSTA, ME
thisweekinworcester.com

Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
wgan.com

Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port

PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence

POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
POWNAL, ME
#Foreclosure#Politics Courts#Politics State#Casco Code Enforcement
Z107.3

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man arrested in Portland shooting that left two seriously hurt

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested in connection to an early morning Old Port shooting that left two seriously injured, police say. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated that Tyreese Vargas, 19, was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of criminal attempt- murder, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mother and son face charges following Pownal crash that injured several teens

POWNAL, Maine — Two people were injured and a 19-year-old driver has been charged following a car crash in Pownal overnight. Jack Kelley of Durham was driving on Brown Road near Hallowell Road with three passengers around 12:19 a.m. when he allegedly went off the road and down an embankment before hitting some trees, which caused his SUV to roll over, Cumberland County Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email Saturday.
POWNAL, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe

A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
CARIBOU, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police search for woman and man involved in an alleged road-rage incident in Alfred.

ALFRED, Maine — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident led to a person getting assaulted in Alfred Saturday. A man and a woman got out of a black SUV at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Road, and then approached a driver of a white Dodge Ram, and allegedly punched him multiple times in the face before spraying him with Mace, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police Saturday afternoon.
ALFRED, ME
bridgton.com

Bridgton sewer system work projected to conclude by June 2023

If work stays on track, Bridgton’s new sewer collection system construction will be “substantially” complete (operational) by April 17, 2023 and the project finished by June 1, 2023. Bridgton Town Manager Robert Peabody last week gave the Select Board an update regarding the extensive project which started...
BRIDGTON, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME

