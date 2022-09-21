Read full article on original website
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
BBC
County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham
LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
BBC
Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup
After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
