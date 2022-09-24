ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Islip, NY

Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Central Islip Store

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a Home Depot Store.

The incident took place at the Home Depot in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Police said.

The men stole Romex brand electrical wire from the store, located at 301 South Research Place. The merchandise was valued at approximately $640, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com .

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home. The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the...
ISLIP TERRACE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Islip, NY
Central Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Landlord Faces Negligence Charge in Connection to Deadly Fire: NCPD

A landlord in Long Island is facing charges after a Monday morning fire that broke out at his property left one of his tenants dead and another two injured, police said. According to Nassau County Police, officers responded to a house fire on Front Street in Hempstead at 6:30 a.m. and found the building completely engulfed in flames.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#Crime Stoppers#The Home Depot#Www P3tips Com
TBR News Media

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing hit and run in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a New Jersey man Sept. 27 after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash and then stole another vehicle to flee the scene. Jayson Merceda was driving a 2021 BMW on Charlemagne Drive in Nesconset when he crashed the vehicle into the home at 4 Charlemagne Drive at approximately 1 a.m. A resident of a nearby home came outside when he heard the crash, and while he was outside, Merceda allegedly entered the man’s home, stole a set of car keys and then stole the man’s 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe.
NESCONSET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Breaking, Entering Logmeadow Home

Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Western Massachusets home with masks on. The Hampden County incident took place around 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in Longmeadow on Converse Street. According to the Longmeadow police, officers responded to the home for a report of two suspects breaking...
LONGMEADOW, MA
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in Long Island house fire: officials

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a house fire on Long Island Monday morning, authorities said. Two men also suffered injuries. A home on Front Street in Hempstead was fully engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m. after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
369K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy