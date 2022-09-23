NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team will host their first-ever Sun Belt Conference match on Sunday afternoon taking on Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. ODU (3-4-1, 1-1-0) enters the match after a tough 1-0 defeat on Thursday night at in-state rival James Madison. The hosts tallied the game winner with four minutes left in the match and held on for the decision. Megan Watts leads the Monarchs with two goals as ODU has tallied seven goals on the season.

