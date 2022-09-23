Read full article on original website
Men's Soccer Opens Sun Belt Home Play With Scoreless Draw
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team opened its home Sun Belt Conference slate against long-time rival James Madison and came away with a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon. The clean sheet for the Monarchs (4-2-2, 1-0-1) is the third straight at home after a 2-0 win...
Late Tally Stops Women's Soccer In Sun Belt Home Opener
NORFOLK, Va. – Visiting Georgia Southern scored off a header by Elis Nemtsov with just under seven minutes left as the Eagles defeated Old Dominion 1-0 on a warm Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. The first half saw Old Dominion with opportunities to put themselves ahead, but...
Monarchs Post Runner-Up Finish at Lady Paladin Invitational
GREENVILLE, S.C. – For the second time in as many tournaments, Old Dominion women's golf is returning to Norfolk with a trophy in hand as the Monarchs finished second at the Lady Paladin Invitational on Sunday. Furman hosted the three-day tournament at the Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, South Carolina.
Men's Soccer Faces JMU In Sun Belt Home Opener Sunday For Operation Smile Day
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team hosts long-time rival James Madison for the first Sun Belt Conference home match on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. inside the ODU Soccer Complex. Old Dominion (4-2-1, 1-0-0) enters after a 4-1 win at VCU on Tuesday night as Tristan...
ODU Rallies to Claim First Sun Belt Football Victory, 29-26, over Arkansas State
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion won its first Sun Belt Conference football game Saturday night in memorable fashion. The Monarch defense forced two second-half turnovers that led to touchdowns, and ODU twice rallied from second-half deficits, to claim a 29-26 victory over Arkansas State before a boisterous crowd of 20,655 at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Volleyball Defeats Marshall in Straight Sets to Start Conference Play 2-0
NORFOLK, Va. – After a 3-1 victory on Thursday night to start conference play, Old Dominion volleyball earned a 3-0 win over Sun Belt foe Marshall on Friday night at the ODU Volleyball Center. With the victory, ODU evens the all-time series at 3-3. It also marks the first...
Women's Soccer Hosts Georgia Southern Sunday For First Sun Belt Home Match
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team will host their first-ever Sun Belt Conference match on Sunday afternoon taking on Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. ODU (3-4-1, 1-1-0) enters the match after a tough 1-0 defeat on Thursday night at in-state rival James Madison. The hosts tallied the game winner with four minutes left in the match and held on for the decision. Megan Watts leads the Monarchs with two goals as ODU has tallied seven goals on the season.
Finwood Adds Hadra to Baseball Coaching Staff
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Head Baseball coach Chris Finwood announced on Friday that Jonathan Hadra has joined his staff as an assistant coach. Hadra, a four-year letterman and 2004 VMI graduate, served as the head coach for eight years at his alma mater recording 147 wins in his tenure.
