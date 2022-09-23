SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base. Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO