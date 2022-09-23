ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdingford, MN

CBS Minnesota

Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, shows improvement

FARGO, North Dakota –- After two weeks of fighting, Conner Erickson is showing improvement.The Brainerd high school football player suffered a serious head injury Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford hospital in Fargo, where he underwent surgery on his head immediately. According to an update given by the family's GoFundMe organizer, Erickson was moved to an ICU shortly afterward.Despite the surgery going well, Erickson has had to fight through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure. According to an update by the family, Erickson has struggled to use the muscles on the right side of his body.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameToday, however, came a beam of hope - Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance.Erickson's family says, "No words can express how much we appreciate Conner's medical team, therapy teams, our family, friends, businesses, teammates, students, school faculty, and community."Erickson will be transferred to Mayo inpatient rehabilitation early next week.
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club

ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
ROCKVILLE, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!

Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
RAMSEY, MN
WJON

Melrose Man Part of Pre Game Before MN Vikings Game in London

LONDON -- Our Minnesota Vikings will be taking on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in London. Before the kick-off, a Melrose native will be on the field representing our country. Senior Airman Anthony Barutt is currently stationed at Mildenhall RAF (Royal Air Force) Base. It's about 1 1/2 hours...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color

(KNSI/KDLM) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. The Lakes Area is hovering around 10-25% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury

BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Promising progress for a Minnesota football player who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in Moorhead on September 9. Conner Erickson, a senior captain on the Brainerd football team, has been taken off of the ventilator and sedation this week. In an update on his CaringBridge page, Conner’s family says he was also just moved out of the pediatric ICU and is now recovering in a standard pediatric room.
MOORHEAD, MN
WJON

Highway 23 North Gap Detour Continues Until November

RICHMOND -- It will be just over a month before traffic gets back to normal on Highway 23 between Richmond and Paynesville. The Highway 23 North Gap project continues to force drivers to detour around the work zone this fall. However, on November 3rd, work will pause for the winter and the road will reopen.
RICHMOND, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend

Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
ROYALTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Hit and Run Crash Damages Garage in Linden Township

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting a hit and run crash that happened on Sunday September 25th in the area of Beaver Wood Road in Linden Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a vehicle was driving on County Road 44, missed the turn and crashed into the victim's garage located on Beaver Wood Road. The victim reports items inside suffered heavy damage and vehicle parts were left behind. The items left behind include a 6-foot black plastic bed rail and a piece of the rear quarter panel that displayed the graphics 4X4. Based on determination it appears these parts would belong to a Ford F-150, possibly dark gray.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in fatal Kandiyohi County crash

EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people are dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast in East Lake Lillian Township around 4:30 p.m.The driver of Edge, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.The driver of the Yukon, 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dalheimer of Faribault, was also killed. He too was not wearing his seat belt.The state patrol is investigating, and says it's not clear at this point if alcohol was involved in this crash.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital

SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

