Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County

A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead on an Orange County trail

Lyric Woods' family and friends gathered at Crosslink Community Church in Mebane on Friday evening for the visitation. The high school freshman will then be buried Saturday morning.

"Lyric was a beautiful soul on the inside and out. She is loved more than anyone will ever know. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. Her laugh and her glow would brighten any room," her obituary reads.

Woods and Devin Clark, 18, were both found dead Sunday in Orange County.

Jim Barr, a chaplain with Orange County, was at the scene Sunday afternoon to help console Woods' family.

"To be in the community with an event like this with two lives so young, for both families, first of all, our hearts and prayers are most definitely with both families," Barr said Friday.

Investigators said they believe the two high school students were shot to death. They have issued a juvenile summons on charges of first-degree murder for a 17-year-old.

That teen has not yet been arrested, and their identity remains a secret. Investigators cited North Carolina law when asked why the 17-year-old faced a juvenile summons rather than an arrest warrant. Still, lawyers involved in the case said the teen may be charged as an adult at a later time.

In Caswell County on Thursday night, Clark's friends and family gathered once again to hold a vigil in his honor.

They released blue balloons and leaned on each other for support. Clark's family made funeral arrangements Friday. There will be two visitations, both on Monday. The first will be at Blackwell Funeral Home in Burlington from noon-4 p.m. and then a second one from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Blackwell Funeral Home of Yanceyville.