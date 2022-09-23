ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

Howard Malpass
3d ago

There have been millions of dollars donated and spent on that church! Where did the money go because it sure doesn’t seem as if it was used for restoration!

Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march

Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House fire reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

House fire on Fairy Avenue

Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire damages apartment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday

Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches

A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Haunted Houses in the Ark-La-Tex

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Boo! Did we scare you? If you love a good scare, we’ve compiled this list of haunted houses for 2022. If you don’t see a local haunted house. Use the contact form at the bottom of the site and let us know. Click on the name to be taken to their website. Many of these haunted attractions have an outdoor element so check in with them if the weather starts to look scary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Man Indicted in Landry Anglin Murder

After being rushed to the hospital, Landry Anglin was pronounced dead that afternoon. After a thorough investigation, police put out warrants for two men and one woman that they believed were involved in the rolling gun battle that senselessly ended the life of an innocent teenager. After the suspects were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Sheriff Prator praises security camera system that helped nab burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A thief caught in the act on surveillance video highlights the importance of a quality security camera system, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. His office shared security cam video from H & W Marine on Greenwood Road, just west of Shreveport, from one night in late July. Their security system, with motion activated sensors, is monitored by Guardian Alarm. It alerted an employee at Guardian to a man who snuck onto the property.
SHREVEPORT, LA

