Howard Malpass
3d ago
There have been millions of dollars donated and spent on that church! Where did the money go because it sure doesn’t seem as if it was used for restoration!
2
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march
Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
KSLA
House fire on Fairy Avenue
Twenty small businesses in the ArkLaTex donated money, items and services to be raffled off. The parish says they plan to have another event like this soon. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Fashion Prize kicks off in October. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM...
KTBS
Fire damages apartment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
KTBS
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Several Louisiana parishes hit with robo-calls about fake ‘active shooters’ at schools
(KLFY) -- A number of parents across Louisiana are reporting robo-calls being made to their phones that sound like they are coming from school districts and are warning of an active shooter. But according to Louisiana State Police these calls are all fake, and no schools have faced an active shooter situation.
westcentralsbest.com
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
bossierpress.com
Nightmares at NecroManor Haunted Houseopens next Friday
Get ready for NecroManor’s 9th Season of Fear! The Nightmares begin September 30th at 7pm! Located on the Louisiana Boardwalk, NecroManor is the largest indoor haunted attraction in the Shreveport-Bossier area. NecroManor Haunted House was first established in 2014 at the old Reeves Marine building in Bossier City. In...
KSLA
Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Texarkana Regional Airport named Arkansas Airport of the Year. Updated: 6 hours...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KSLA
Appeal filed for former Bossier City Police chief following demotion
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An attorney representing the former Bossier City Police Department chief has filed for an appeal following his demotion on Friday, Sept. 16. Attorney Pamela Breedlove has sent in a request to the Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board on behalf of former chief, Chris Estess. His attorney said he was not given notice of the special meeting.
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
arklatexweekend.com
Haunted Houses in the Ark-La-Tex
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Boo! Did we scare you? If you love a good scare, we’ve compiled this list of haunted houses for 2022. If you don’t see a local haunted house. Use the contact form at the bottom of the site and let us know. Click on the name to be taken to their website. Many of these haunted attractions have an outdoor element so check in with them if the weather starts to look scary.
KTBS
Meth trafficking in Shreveport-Bossier lands 2 in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Two men who sold methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area each will spend more than a decade in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Justin Lamar Shealey, 40, of Bossier City, to 17 years, 6 months and his co-defendant, John Chaz Bernos, 39, to 13 years, 6 months. Both will be on supervised release for 5 years after serving their sentences.
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
Shreveport Man Indicted in Landry Anglin Murder
After being rushed to the hospital, Landry Anglin was pronounced dead that afternoon. After a thorough investigation, police put out warrants for two men and one woman that they believed were involved in the rolling gun battle that senselessly ended the life of an innocent teenager. After the suspects were...
txktoday.com
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends on Lake Drive in Texarkana
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Atlanta Police Department Dispatch received a call concerning a reckless driver on East Main Street with the caller reporting that the vehicle was making multiple U-turns in the roadway and then sitting in the roadway with the hazard lights flashing. The caller reported that this had been happening for several minutes prior to reporting it to the police.
KTBS
Sheriff Prator praises security camera system that helped nab burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A thief caught in the act on surveillance video highlights the importance of a quality security camera system, says Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator. His office shared security cam video from H & W Marine on Greenwood Road, just west of Shreveport, from one night in late July. Their security system, with motion activated sensors, is monitored by Guardian Alarm. It alerted an employee at Guardian to a man who snuck onto the property.
