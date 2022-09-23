(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Boo! Did we scare you? If you love a good scare, we’ve compiled this list of haunted houses for 2022. If you don’t see a local haunted house. Use the contact form at the bottom of the site and let us know. Click on the name to be taken to their website. Many of these haunted attractions have an outdoor element so check in with them if the weather starts to look scary.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO