Income Tax

Britain's rich to enjoy lion's share of £45bn tax cuts announced by Kwasi Kwarteng

By Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of “betting the house” on trickle-down economics after a “Robin Hood in reverse” Budget that massively ramped up state borrowing to deliver the biggest tax cuts in a generation to the richest in society.

After Mr Kwarteng abolished the top 45p rate of income tax and reversed the 1.25 per cent rise in national insurance contributions, independent economists said that almost half of his £45bn cuts would go to the top 5 per cent of earners.

His package – requiring £72.4bn of additional borrowing at a time of rising interest rates – spooked the markets, with the pound falling to a 37-year low against the dollar and the FTSE 100 crashing down to below the 7,000 mark for the first time since June.

And senior Conservatives voiced alarm, with former Treasury minister John Glen warning the chancellor of the “irreconcilable realities” of loosening fiscal policy at a time when the Bank of England is tightening its monetary position in a bid to rein in inflation.

The package was announced a day after the Bank warned that the UK may already be in a recession and raised interest rates to 2.25 per cent.

Delivering what he termed a “growth plan” after just 17 days at the Treasury, Mr Kwarteng told the House of Commons that the tax cuts and deregulation promised during prime minister Liz Truss ’s campaign for the Tory leadership were needed to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

He scrapped stamp duty on homes worth up to £250,000, ditched the planned hike in corporation tax from 19p to 25p, and brought forward to April 2023 a cut from 20 to 19 per cent in the main rate of income tax.

Supporters hailed the Budget as the biggest tax-cutting package in 50 years.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that, after taking into account tax changes introduced by Mr Kwarteng’s predecessor Rishi Sunak, only those earning £155,000 or more would gain overall over the course of this parliament.

Treasury figures showed that the abolition of the 45p income tax rate would benefit the 629,000 people in the UK earning more than £150,000 to the tune of an average £10,000 a year, with gains rising the more they earn.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said those earning £1m annually would get a £55,000 tax cut next year thanks to the wider package.

But there will be no gains for those earning less than £12,750, and those earning £20,000 will see a boost of just £157 from the cut in the basic rate. Just 12 per cent of tax gains will go to the poorest half of households.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the changes would leave the “vast majority of income taxpayers paying more tax” by 2025-26, when Mr Sunak’s earlier freeze on tax thresholds is taken into account, with only those earning more than £155,000 gaining.

In a scathing analysis, IFS director Paul Johnson said the plan “seems to be to borrow large sums at increasingly expensive rates, put government debt on an unsustainable rising path, and hope that we get better growth”.

“Mr Kwarteng has shown himself willing to gamble with fiscal sustainability in order to push through these huge tax cuts,” Mr Johnson said. “Mr Kwarteng is not just gambling on a new strategy, he is betting the house.”

The IFS forecast that government borrowing could remain as high as £110bn a year, even after the massive energy support package – costed by Mr Kwarteng at £60bn for the first six months – expires in two years’ time.

Future tax rises or spending cuts will be needed to pay for increasing debt, said the think tank.

The City panicked in response to the surprise package, in what one analyst called “the worst day I have ever seen”.

At its lowest point on Friday afternoon, £1 could buy just 1.0896 dollars – the worst exchange rate for Britons since 1985 – and sterling also fell against the weaker euro, while the FTSE 100 at one point hit a trough of 6,981.5, down 2.5 per cent on the day.

“By throwing Rishi Sunak’s tax-raising plans on a bonfire, the government is taking a big gamble that growth will be ignited, to help the economy grow,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“But confidence that these unfunded tax cuts are a coherent policy for today’s inflation-laden times is going up in smoke.”

Labour ’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves likened the prime minister and Mr Kwarteng to “two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”. She said the government had “decided to replace levelling up with trickle down” – accusing Ms Truss of subscribing to “an ideology that says if we simply reward those who are already wealthy, the whole of society will benefit”.

Business groups gave a cautious welcome to the chancellor’s mini-Budget. But TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said the government was “holding down wages and lining the pockets of big corporations and City bankers”, adding: “This Budget is Robin Hood in reverse.”

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said it gave “billions to bankers and nothing to nurses”, and urged nurses to vote for strike action in an upcoming ballot.

Martin Lewis , founder of the website Money Saving Expert, described the government’s “huge new borrowing” alongside huge tax cuts as “staggering”. He said: “It’s all aimed at growing the economy. I really hope it works. I really worry what happens if it doesn’t.”

Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers, who served under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said the UK was “behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market”.

Warning that Ms Truss’s “naive, wishful thinking” could push the pound below parity with the US dollar, he said the UK was pursuing “the worst macroeconomic policies of any major country in a long time”.

SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the super-rich would be “laughing all the way to the actual bank” – accusing the Tories of “moral bankruptcy”.

By billing his package as a “fiscal event” rather than a Budget, the chancellor was able to avoid subjecting his figures to the rigorous analysis normally provided by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

But against expectations, the Treasury said that there would be no full-scale Budget in November for the OBR to assess.

Treasury select committee chair and Tory MP Mel Stride said that the absence of OBR forecasts left a “vast void” at the heart of the plan.

Mr Kwarteng also confirmed he was scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses, announced VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors, and set out new requirements for 120,000 part-time workers on universal credit to seek more and better-paid work or face having their benefits cut.

The Independent

‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says

The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank.Analysis of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement by Resolution Foundation said “only the very richest households in Britain” will see their incomes grow as a result of the most significant tax cuts in 50 years.The richest 5% will see their incomes grow by 2% next year (2023-24), while the other 95% of the population will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis continues.The package will also see London and the South...
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Without radical tax reform, Australia faces an insoluble public finance problem

Australia’s social contract, framed in times of abundance and optimism, promises significant government services and financial support for citizens. But an ageing population means fewer taxpayers and greater demands on the public purse. Over the next decade, Australia’s old-age dependency ratio (the ratio of people aged 65 and over to the working-age population) will change from about four workers to three workers for every retiree.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Abolishing non-dom tax status ‘would raise more than £3.2bn each year’

The Treasury would see an extra £3.2bn flow into its coffers if the UK’s “non-dom” tax regime is abolished, a new report has found.The current system allows for residents in Britain who are resident in the UK, but who claim on their tax return that their permanent home is abroad to avoid paying tax on income.The tax status came under the spotlight earlier this year when The Independent revealed that Akshata Murty, the wife of the then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, might have saved millions of pounds through it.Ms Murty, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5bn, later...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Kwarteng faces massive market turmoil after disastrous day for sterling

Kwasi Kwarteng is contending with massive market turmoil sparked by his tax-cutting mini-budget as a disastrous day for the pound saw Labour take its biggest poll lead over Tories for more than 20 years.The Treasury moved to settle the markets with the promise of a Budget next spring as sterling tumbled to its lowest level against the dollar for at least half a century on Monday.Senior Tory MP Huw Merriman – who backed former chancellor Rishi Sunak for Conservative leader – warned Liz Truss may be losing voters “with policies we warned against”, as a worrying new poll for the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour surges to largest poll lead over Tories in more than two decades

Labour’s lead over the Conservatives has grown to its largest in more than two decades following the government’s unpopular plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing, according to a new poll.The party headed by Sir Keir Starmer has an approval rating of 45 per cent while the Tories led by new prime minister Liz Truss trail behind at 28 per cent, the YouGov poll commissioned by The Times suggests.The 17-point lead represents a level of support for Labour not been seen since polling began in 2001, at the time of Tony Blair’s landslide victory against the Conservatives led by...
INCOME TAX
