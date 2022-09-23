Hi, my name is Christopher Broze. I am a second-year media communication major and I go on runs almost every day along Sunset Cliffs. During sunset, the cliffs become littered with diverse crowds of people that gather to take in the iconic view. One of the main reasons I run along this course is because there is always a new story that I get to watch unfold. Whether that be a proposal, wedding, gender reveal, professionally set up picnic, or someone just walking their dog, the scenes I see make me question who these people are and what their story is. Drawing inspiration from “Humans of New York” (@humansofny), this column is dedicated to talking to someone new every week on Sunset Cliffs in an effort to be present to the people around me. In this edition, you’ll be hearing from Omar, a construction worker born and raised in San Diego.

