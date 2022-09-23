Read full article on original website
lomabeat.com
People of Sunset Cliffs: Omar
Hi, my name is Christopher Broze. I am a second-year media communication major and I go on runs almost every day along Sunset Cliffs. During sunset, the cliffs become littered with diverse crowds of people that gather to take in the iconic view. One of the main reasons I run along this course is because there is always a new story that I get to watch unfold. Whether that be a proposal, wedding, gender reveal, professionally set up picnic, or someone just walking their dog, the scenes I see make me question who these people are and what their story is. Drawing inspiration from “Humans of New York” (@humansofny), this column is dedicated to talking to someone new every week on Sunset Cliffs in an effort to be present to the people around me. In this edition, you’ll be hearing from Omar, a construction worker born and raised in San Diego.
delmartimes.net
Glass Box and Naegi: Two North County chefs are creating Japanese food with local influences
Ethan Yang and William Eick have a lot in common. Both North County men are in their early 30s. They’ve both spent most of the past decade cooking in North County-area restaurant kitchens. And over the past year, they’ve both launched unique signature restaurants that combine their passion for Japanese food with local ingredients and culinary influences.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao Dao
Pho Ca Dao Grill is a traditional, authentic Vietnamese restaurant founded by the Huynh family, who came from Vietnam. They currently have seven locations throughout the entirety of San Diego including locations in Mira Mesa, East County, Rancho Bernardo, Santee, Poway, Mission Valley and Chula Vista! Each location has a menu that differs from each other slightly. Today we will be talking specifically about their Mission Valley location as that is the one I personally went to myself.
eccalifornian.com
La Mesa park plans in play
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
