dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
WBOC
Milton Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Lewes
LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Dover/Magnolia Man
UPDATED – 2:30pm – Dover Police have canceled the Gold Alert for Christopher Mason – he has been located and is safe. A Gold Alert has been issued by Dover Police for 26 year old Christopher Mason of the Dover/Magnolia area. Police say Mason was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 3am Thursday – wearing a black Five Finger Death Punch shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He is white, 5′ 9” and about 200 pounds with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Mason does suffer from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated.
firststateupdate.com
Man Dies After Being Crushed By His Vehicle In Pike Creek Sunday
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 9:05 in the morning, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck.
WGMD Radio
Gold Alert for Missing Seaford Woman
Seaford Police Department have issued a Gold Alert for 65-year-old Ellen Barb of Seaford. Attempts to contact or locate Barb have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Barb was last seen on August 31. Barb is white, approximately 5’07” tall and 135 pounds, with...
WGMD Radio
Shooting Injures Two in Middletown
Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
nccpdnews.com
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
firststateupdate.com
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross
The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
fox29.com
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
firststateupdate.com
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, where there was a reported shooting.
CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m. Officers found two gunshot victims and transported...
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
WGMD Radio
Two Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges Near Rehoboth Beach
Two people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a chase early this morning. Delaware State Police spotted an Altima speeding southbound on Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road, but when a traffic stop was initiated the driver accelerated. A trooper in the Lewes area was able to deploy a tire deflation device and the Altima came to a stop in the area of the Crab House in Rehoboth Beach. The driver, 27 year old Sarah Campbell of Dover and passenger, 29 year old Davonta Brown of Woodside were arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up over 140 grams of marijuana, suspected heroin, a prescription pill, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check of Brown revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
firststateupdate.com
DIAA: Adults Only At Tonight’s Archmere Academy Howard Game After Middletown Shooting
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) will limit the number of spectators at tonight’s football game between Archmere Academy and Howard after two teens were shot outside of a Middletown football game. In recent weeks two other football games were interrupted by disturbance and fleeing spectators. On September 2,...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Saturday Morning
Just before 2:30 Saturday morning, Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Pine Street and E 11th Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding officers found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds. That patient was treated by medical crews before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.
