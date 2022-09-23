Two people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a chase early this morning. Delaware State Police spotted an Altima speeding southbound on Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road, but when a traffic stop was initiated the driver accelerated. A trooper in the Lewes area was able to deploy a tire deflation device and the Altima came to a stop in the area of the Crab House in Rehoboth Beach. The driver, 27 year old Sarah Campbell of Dover and passenger, 29 year old Davonta Brown of Woodside were arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up over 140 grams of marijuana, suspected heroin, a prescription pill, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check of Brown revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO