New Orleans, LA

WAFB

Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game. The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN. Below is the complete SEC football schedule on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student shot up a empty car this morning on Wednesday, September 28, at Second Chance Academy. According to BRPD, the teenager has been arrested. Officials say the car belonged to a family member who the student has not been getting along with at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

Pumpkin patch opens in City of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Now that fall is officially underway, a lot of activities are making a comeback. That includes pumpkin patches. The City of Walker says its pumpkin patch will open on Monday, Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

