3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over New Mexico, previews Auburn game
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
The Water Institute of the Gulf working to restore coastal environments in Louisiana and beyond
Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary
Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school
‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets in memory of Allison Rice available in stores soon
Baton Rouge National College Fair returns in-person to River Center
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
Pumpkin patch opens in City of Walker
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
Body recovered from Mississippi River, officials say
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
