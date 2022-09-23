This cookie recipe isn't just fun to create, but they're also a blast to eat. The cookies taste like a cake, but they're a cookie. How sweet is that? They remind me of the homemade cakes that my mom always makes for my birthday. I made these cake cookies from a sugar-free yellow boxed cake mix and then added sugar-free rainbow sprinkles. I think that a funfetti cake mix would work out about the same, but the cookies wouldn't be sugar free and they'd also be white instead of yellow. I always prefer to create sugar-free baked treats, because my husband is a borderline diabetic. However, if sugar isn't harmful to your diet, feel free to use a regular cake mix, along with regular candy sprinkles instead of using sugar-free.

19 DAYS AGO