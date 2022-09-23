Read full article on original website
Pepsi Announces New Limited-Edition Desert-Inspired Flavors
Pepsi is introducing its newest flavor offerings in the form of a complete collection, and they're perfect for those end-of-summer campouts!. Inspired by your favorite ooey-gooey over-the-fire treat, which was declared a top food trend this year by the National Confectioners Association, the Pepsi S’mores Collection includes three flavors—one for each key ingredient of one of America's favorite food-based pastimes.
Grub Plug of The Day: Pepsi Introduces “S’mores Collection”
Just in time for fall, Pepsi releases limited-edition flavors: Chocolate, Graham Cracker, and Toasty Marshmallow.
Zaxby’s Releases Spicy Hot Sauce Popsicles
Zaxby’s is one of our favorite chicken spots and we are more than sure that our readers agree with this assessment. There’s just something about them that we will never get tired of. Summer may be over for most of us but not for the good folks at Zaxby’s. They have debuted a new line of popsicles and they have been dubbed “Saucesicles.”
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
Kellogg’s to release new cereal that is meant to be mixed with water
While some try to mix the cereal with water, it just isn’t the same. Luckily, Kellogg’s has come up with a way to end this misfortune by creating a cereal that is meant to be mixed with water.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
Dairy Queen’s Secret Menu Has a Sprinkle Core Dipped Cone—Here’s How to Order It
Dairy Queen is a magical part of summer, and the most fun to be had at DQ might be on the secret menu. From the vintage Jack and Jill Sundae and Peanut Butter Bash to the Butterbeer Blizzard, some of the best things to eat at Dairy Queen aren’t super well-known.
Sugar-free rainbow sprinkled cake cookies
This cookie recipe isn't just fun to create, but they're also a blast to eat. The cookies taste like a cake, but they're a cookie. How sweet is that? They remind me of the homemade cakes that my mom always makes for my birthday. I made these cake cookies from a sugar-free yellow boxed cake mix and then added sugar-free rainbow sprinkles. I think that a funfetti cake mix would work out about the same, but the cookies wouldn't be sugar free and they'd also be white instead of yellow. I always prefer to create sugar-free baked treats, because my husband is a borderline diabetic. However, if sugar isn't harmful to your diet, feel free to use a regular cake mix, along with regular candy sprinkles instead of using sugar-free.
Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack
These easy, no-bake peanut butter protein balls are a great recipe to make ahead for lunches and snacks.
Hershey’s Kisses Acorn Treats
This Hershey Kisses Acorn Treats recipe is so quick and easy and makes the most adorable acorn treats in under 5 minutes. Bring these bite-sized seasonal snacks to your Thanksgiving or holiday celebrations or serve them for dessert, they’re so simple to assemble using chocolate kisses, Nutter Butter bite cookies, mini chocolate chips, and Reese’s peanut butter chips.
Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item
Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
How to Temper White Chocolate
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) While it still comes from the cacao plant, white chocolate is simply made from cocoa butter and often, added sugar. Compare this to both dark and milk chocolate, which in addition to cocoa butter and added sugar contain cocoa solids, the portion of the cacao bean that gives chocolate its characteristic bitter flavor and dark color.
Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake
This Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake is so special, creamy, chocolatey, and very delicious! It goes perfectly with a glass of Guinness beer or espresso coffee. Your boyfriend or husband will love the chocolate and beer combination. Plus, it is also a great dessert choice for ladies night. Here is the recipe:
