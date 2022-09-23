ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Pepsi Announces New Limited-Edition Desert-Inspired Flavors

Pepsi is introducing its newest flavor offerings in the form of a complete collection, and they're perfect for those end-of-summer campouts!. Inspired by your favorite ooey-gooey over-the-fire treat, which was declared a top food trend this year by the National Confectioners Association, the Pepsi S’mores Collection includes three flavors—one for each key ingredient of one of America's favorite food-based pastimes.
12tomatoes.com

Zaxby’s Releases Spicy Hot Sauce Popsicles

Zaxby’s is one of our favorite chicken spots and we are more than sure that our readers agree with this assessment. There’s just something about them that we will never get tired of. Summer may be over for most of us but not for the good folks at Zaxby’s. They have debuted a new line of popsicles and they have been dubbed “Saucesicles.”
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Thrillist

Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk

Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
Mashed

Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat

There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Mashed

We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went

While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
Gin Lee

Sugar-free rainbow sprinkled cake cookies

This cookie recipe isn't just fun to create, but they're also a blast to eat. The cookies taste like a cake, but they're a cookie. How sweet is that? They remind me of the homemade cakes that my mom always makes for my birthday. I made these cake cookies from a sugar-free yellow boxed cake mix and then added sugar-free rainbow sprinkles. I think that a funfetti cake mix would work out about the same, but the cookies wouldn't be sugar free and they'd also be white instead of yellow. I always prefer to create sugar-free baked treats, because my husband is a borderline diabetic. However, if sugar isn't harmful to your diet, feel free to use a regular cake mix, along with regular candy sprinkles instead of using sugar-free.
princesspinkygirl.com

Hershey’s Kisses Acorn Treats

This Hershey Kisses Acorn Treats recipe is so quick and easy and makes the most adorable acorn treats in under 5 minutes. Bring these bite-sized seasonal snacks to your Thanksgiving or holiday celebrations or serve them for dessert, they’re so simple to assemble using chocolate kisses, Nutter Butter bite cookies, mini chocolate chips, and Reese’s peanut butter chips.
TheStreet

Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item

Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
thespruceeats.com

How to Temper White Chocolate

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) While it still comes from the cacao plant, white chocolate is simply made from cocoa butter and often, added sugar. Compare this to both dark and milk chocolate, which in addition to cocoa butter and added sugar contain cocoa solids, the portion of the cacao bean that gives chocolate its characteristic bitter flavor and dark color.
recipesgram.com

Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake

This Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake is so special, creamy, chocolatey, and very delicious! It goes perfectly with a glass of Guinness beer or espresso coffee. Your boyfriend or husband will love the chocolate and beer combination. Plus, it is also a great dessert choice for ladies night. Here is the recipe:
