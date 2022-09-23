Rice football opens Conference USA play against the UAB Blazers this weekend. How to watch, key stats, x-factor picks and more. The UAB Blazers sat and home during their bye week and watched Rice football push the Houston Cougars to the brink on Saturday night. The Owls did not prevail, but they should have given the Blazers plenty to prepare for as the teams prepare to meet for the first time since Rice upset UAB in Birmingham last season. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO