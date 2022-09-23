School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says

Read full article on original website
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of planning to commit a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting. The SWAT Team with the police department in the city of Chico, located about 85 miles north of Sacramento, arrested Dallas Marsh shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday without incident near a Super 8 Motel where he was staying.
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge in 1972 cold case
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii, saying his...
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas
Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car
GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
Man killed in Tacoma Tideflats shooting identified, has ties to Louisiana, Kitsap County
The 42-year-old man killed in a shooting on the Tacoma Tideflats last week has been identified by the county medical examiner’s office as a former Louisiana resident with ties to Kitsap County. Glennis Piper died from a gunshot wound to the chest after police say 43-year-old Parris Donzell Miller...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
