Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
tpr.org
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo suspended after verbally attacking Councilwoman Ana Sandoval
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stripped District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo from all committee assignments and external appointments on Friday until an investigation into his verbal attack on District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval is completed. Bravo lashed out at Sandoval last week after she did not back his proposal over...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
Meeting on parking ban for San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip nearly rides off the rails
At the hastily announced meeting, bar owners, staff and patrons said the city's proposal hit them by surprise and could damage their livelihoods.
MuySA: Leaving San Antonio made me realize the Alamo City's beauty
San Antonio, I love you.
Houston chef Aaron Bludorn taps star talent for new Rice Village restaurant
Cafe Boulud alum Jerrod Zifchak named executive chef of Navy Blue, opening in November.
Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park
The landmark Achtzehn House was extensively damaged by a fire in March of this year.
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
flicksandfood.com
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location in Honor of Their Birthday
Popular Restaurant, Taco Cabana, Celebrates 44th Birthday with the Opening of New, Contemporary Restaurant Conversion Design in San Antonio. San Antonio’s popular restaurant, Taco Cabana, has opened their new location at Babcock/Wurzbach. Birthday Celebration. In celebration of Taco Cabana’s 44th birthday (Sept. 21, 2022), TC has announced the opening...
Man found shot in stomach on northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO — Police found a man shot in the stomach on the northeast side of town early Monday morning. Officials responded to the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Rd around 1:20 a.m. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with...
