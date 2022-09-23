ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

themercedesenterprise.com

Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA

SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
San Antonio Current

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course

Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location in Honor of Their Birthday

Popular Restaurant, Taco Cabana, Celebrates 44th Birthday with the Opening of New, Contemporary Restaurant Conversion Design in San Antonio. San Antonio’s popular restaurant, Taco Cabana, has opened their new location at Babcock/Wurzbach. Birthday Celebration. In celebration of Taco Cabana’s 44th birthday (Sept. 21, 2022), TC has announced the opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

