'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster

In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Opinion: Trump's Republicans and Fascism: Five More Ways They're The Same

A few days ago I dropped the first of three articles discussing the current state of Trump Republicanism and how it relates to fascism. Since then, a few things have occurred:. President Biden gave a fiery address to the nation about the extremism of MAGA Republicans (notably, not all Republicans, just the ones that blindly follow Trump) and the threat that they pose onto democracy as we know it.
Scoop: Biden administration may try to oust World Bank head

Biden officials have considered trying to oust World Bank President David Malpass, who took office during the Trump administration, because they believe he's weak on climate, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Administration officials are deeply concerned by Malpass' failure to answer this week when asked...
Why Americans Can’t Agree on How to Handle the Migrant Crisis

Last week’s flight of about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, orchestrated by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, was an unscrupulous stunt.It’s unlikely that it ruined any lives, for the migrants are already bringing a lawsuit against DeSantis, and media attention for their plight will probably bring them further support most new arrivals don’t receive. Still, the scheme was by all accounts deceptive, spiteful, and trollish.At least, that’s what it looks like to those, like me, who favor a much looser immigration policy than we have right now.A widely shared Washington Examiner editorial, by contrast, made the case...
America’s False Idols

My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
