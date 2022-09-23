Read full article on original website
Related
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Rep. Jayapal suggests solution to border crisis is creating more 'ways to come in here legally'
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., suggested Tuesday on CNN that the best way to solve the illegal immigration crisis is to simply legalize more immigration. CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper observed that the number of arrests at the border has spiked, and asked for Jayapal's thoughts on how blue states can share the burden.
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – live
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Almost nine in 10 Republicans approve of GOP governors sending migrants to Democratic areas: poll
Nearly nine in 10 Republicans said they approve the efforts by some GOP governors to send migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led cities in the north, according to CBS News’ Battleground Tracker released Monday. The poll found that 87 percent of likely Republican voters approved of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Trump's Republicans and Fascism: Five More Ways They're The Same
A few days ago I dropped the first of three articles discussing the current state of Trump Republicanism and how it relates to fascism. Since then, a few things have occurred:. President Biden gave a fiery address to the nation about the extremism of MAGA Republicans (notably, not all Republicans, just the ones that blindly follow Trump) and the threat that they pose onto democracy as we know it.
Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November
While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
How America’s Democracy Is “Ripe to Be Exploited”
Why are so many people now embracing demagogues? Barbara Walter, political scientist and author of “How Civil Wars Start,” tells ProPublica that the vital signs of healthy democracy are in decline around the world.
Scoop: Biden administration may try to oust World Bank head
Biden officials have considered trying to oust World Bank President David Malpass, who took office during the Trump administration, because they believe he's weak on climate, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Administration officials are deeply concerned by Malpass' failure to answer this week when asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Americans Can’t Agree on How to Handle the Migrant Crisis
Last week’s flight of about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, orchestrated by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, was an unscrupulous stunt.It’s unlikely that it ruined any lives, for the migrants are already bringing a lawsuit against DeSantis, and media attention for their plight will probably bring them further support most new arrivals don’t receive. Still, the scheme was by all accounts deceptive, spiteful, and trollish.At least, that’s what it looks like to those, like me, who favor a much looser immigration policy than we have right now.A widely shared Washington Examiner editorial, by contrast, made the case...
Congress should try to stop China, not undermine American tech innovators
The Chinese economy might be slowing, but the global ambitions of President Xi Jinping certainly are not. Everything Xi does on the economic, diplomatic and military fronts sends an unmistakable message that China intends to supplant the United States as the world’s preeminent power. To check China’s ambitions, U.S....
America’s False Idols
My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
Migrant Relocations Are a Masterpiece of Politics and Policy | Opinion
Democrats at the city and state level have been thrown into panic amid numbers of migrants that are a tiny sliver of what border states endure every day.
Comments / 0