Last week’s flight of about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, orchestrated by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, was an unscrupulous stunt.It’s unlikely that it ruined any lives, for the migrants are already bringing a lawsuit against DeSantis, and media attention for their plight will probably bring them further support most new arrivals don’t receive. Still, the scheme was by all accounts deceptive, spiteful, and trollish.At least, that’s what it looks like to those, like me, who favor a much looser immigration policy than we have right now.A widely shared Washington Examiner editorial, by contrast, made the case...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO