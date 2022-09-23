ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msuspartans.com

Volleyball Pushes #3 Nebraska in B1G Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska to open Big Ten action on Friday night, 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) from the Bob Devaney Center. The young Spartan squad stayed competitive throughout the match, nearly taking the Cornhuskers to a fourth set thanks to strong play in set three.
LINCOLN, NE
msuspartans.com

Minnesota Tops Michigan State, 34-7

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State fell to Minnesota, 34-7, before a crowd of 74,587 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17-of-24 passes for 132 yards, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Kim completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on the final drive.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Field Hockey Topped by No. 3 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Michigan State field hockey (4-4, 0-3 B1G) fell to No. 3 Maryland (9-1, 3-0 B1G), 7-2, Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Spartan goalkeeper Monique Jardell made a career-high 12 saves in the loss, while graduate midfielder Isa van der Weij scored a pair of goals to become Michigan State's leading scorer on the season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Arkansas State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
msuspartans.com

Post-Game Quotes: Minnesota

I give Minnesota credit. They have a really good football team, and they play to their strengths and do a very good job. They're very well coached. For us, we're not good enough on either side of the ball to not play complementary football. We have to get stops on defense. We were terrible on third down defense. You give these teams a third and long, you have to get off the field. You cannot stay out there, and you have to get the ball to the offense. We also have to play tighter coverage. Offensively, we need to get the ball and do something with it. I'm really not happy with what I'm seeing, I don't accept it, but I see our team and I do understand what our issues are.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Field Hockey Drops B1G Road Opener at No. 6 Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Michigan State field hockey (4-3, 0-2 B1G) fell to No. 6 Penn State (7-1, 2-0 B1G), 0-4, at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex Friday night. Penn State opened the scoring six minutes into the first quarter with a goal scored by Carly Gannon. The Spartans were unable to get a shot off in the first quarter, but defended well, allowing only a single goal off Penn State's seven shots.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy