msuspartans.com
Second-Half Surge Sends Spartans Past Purdue in Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State's attack found its footing and notched two goals in the second half of play, as the Spartan women's soccer team downed the Purdue Boilermakers in a 3-1 contest Sunday afternoon at DeMartin Stadium. The game served as the women's soccer team's celebration of...
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Pushes #3 Nebraska in B1G Opener
LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska to open Big Ten action on Friday night, 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) from the Bob Devaney Center. The young Spartan squad stayed competitive throughout the match, nearly taking the Cornhuskers to a fourth set thanks to strong play in set three.
msuspartans.com
Minnesota Tops Michigan State, 34-7
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State fell to Minnesota, 34-7, before a crowd of 74,587 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17-of-24 passes for 132 yards, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Kim completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on the final drive.
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Topped by No. 3 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Michigan State field hockey (4-4, 0-3 B1G) fell to No. 3 Maryland (9-1, 3-0 B1G), 7-2, Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Spartan goalkeeper Monique Jardell made a career-high 12 saves in the loss, while graduate midfielder Isa van der Weij scored a pair of goals to become Michigan State's leading scorer on the season.
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Quotes: Minnesota
I give Minnesota credit. They have a really good football team, and they play to their strengths and do a very good job. They're very well coached. For us, we're not good enough on either side of the ball to not play complementary football. We have to get stops on defense. We were terrible on third down defense. You give these teams a third and long, you have to get off the field. You cannot stay out there, and you have to get the ball to the offense. We also have to play tighter coverage. Offensively, we need to get the ball and do something with it. I'm really not happy with what I'm seeing, I don't accept it, but I see our team and I do understand what our issues are.
msuspartans.com
Spartan Men’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 Draw at No. 16 Indiana Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State men's soccer used an aggressive second-half effort to battle to a 1-1 draw against No. 16 Indiana at a rowdy Bill Armstrong Stadium on Friday night. "What a great Big Ten battle. I am so proud of our guys to come on the road...
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Drops B1G Road Opener at No. 6 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Michigan State field hockey (4-3, 0-2 B1G) fell to No. 6 Penn State (7-1, 2-0 B1G), 0-4, at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex Friday night. Penn State opened the scoring six minutes into the first quarter with a goal scored by Carly Gannon. The Spartans were unable to get a shot off in the first quarter, but defended well, allowing only a single goal off Penn State's seven shots.
msuspartans.com
Aden Smith Claims Historic Victory, Cross Country Teams Finish Third at Roy Griak Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS — Led by Aden Smith's individual victory and Katie Osika's sixth-place finish, Michigan State men's and women's cross country both collected third-place team finishes at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday morning. "Our teams did a fantastic job today. Our mindset, will, and team effort were on display," said...
