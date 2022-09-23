I give Minnesota credit. They have a really good football team, and they play to their strengths and do a very good job. They're very well coached. For us, we're not good enough on either side of the ball to not play complementary football. We have to get stops on defense. We were terrible on third down defense. You give these teams a third and long, you have to get off the field. You cannot stay out there, and you have to get the ball to the offense. We also have to play tighter coverage. Offensively, we need to get the ball and do something with it. I'm really not happy with what I'm seeing, I don't accept it, but I see our team and I do understand what our issues are.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO