Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Reaction as Roger Federer in tears after last match alongside Rafael Nadal

By Jamie Braidwood
 5 days ago

Follow live reaction as a tearful Roger Federer bid farewell to tennis after playing the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup . Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, retires from the sport after a thrilling defeat to the Team World pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who won 4-6 7-6 (11-9) on a deciding tiebreak late in to the nigh t in London.

Afterwards, Federer was emotional and Nadal joined him in breaking down in tears as the 41-year-old reflected upon his career and his final goodbye. “It’s been an incredible day,” Federer said. “I said to the guys, I’m happy, not sad. It feels like a celebration to me. It was exactly as I hoped for.”

Before tonight’s doubles, three singles matches were played. Casper Ruud won the opening match of the day against Sock 6-4 5-7 (10-7), and was followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas crushing Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-1 to double Europe’s lead. However, the match was overshadowed by a bizarre climate change protest in which a man set his arm on fire while on court , while wearing a t-shirt that read: “End UK Private Jets”.

Follow live reaction from the opening day of the Laver Cup, below:

