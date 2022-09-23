Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO