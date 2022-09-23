ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.

Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
Cooler temps and wind gusts across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Today's stiff breeze should calm down somewhat tonight, before ramping back up again Monday. The overall weather pattern across the US doesn't change much for the next few days, so Iowa will be positioned between upper-level low pressure in the Great Lakes & high pressure in the Intermountain West. That means our air will keep flowing in from the north/northwest, keeping temperatures down and our air dry.
Adair Co. organic farm comes back from hail, drought

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — Iowa's largest organic vegetable farm is again selling produce to grocery stores and farmers' markets following a devastating hail storm in June, but the drought that followed proved to be even more costly. On June 7, a ten-minute hail storm in Adair County dropped golf ball-sized...
This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride

WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Iowa tattoo artist shares culture through art

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is home to a growing number of storefronts. One of those storefronts is Sundara, a tattoo studio on 6th Avenue. Artist Rayna Ross has her own unique style. Her passion for tattoo artistry started off as a hobby...
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS

(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
This is Iowa: Engaged couple has special connection to Iowa history

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jeffrey Newland and Jasmine Vong have a love story that is uniquely Iowan, encompassing history, international affairs and simple school-age friendships. Both attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Iowa. But their upcoming wedding has a special layer of intrigue. Jeffrey is the...
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law

How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
Mild, dry and breezy Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another mild, dry, and breezy day is anticipated across central Iowa. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25-30 mph in spots. Those winds will become more northerly on Tuesday which will help to transport in some cooler air into the region several days this upcoming week.
