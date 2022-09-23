Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Northwest Iowa couple first in state to participate in 'tribal customary adoption'
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 5 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
KIMT
The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.
Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
KCCI.com
Cooler temps and wind gusts across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Today's stiff breeze should calm down somewhat tonight, before ramping back up again Monday. The overall weather pattern across the US doesn't change much for the next few days, so Iowa will be positioned between upper-level low pressure in the Great Lakes & high pressure in the Intermountain West. That means our air will keep flowing in from the north/northwest, keeping temperatures down and our air dry.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
KCCI.com
Adair Co. organic farm comes back from hail, drought
BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — Iowa's largest organic vegetable farm is again selling produce to grocery stores and farmers' markets following a devastating hail storm in June, but the drought that followed proved to be even more costly. On June 7, a ten-minute hail storm in Adair County dropped golf ball-sized...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
KCCI.com
This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride
WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Side of Mile Long Bridge getting repairs, overnight closures start Sunday night
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Beginning Sunday night, one side of the Mile Long Bridge is being repaired. Crews will patch the west approach to the bridge near Polk City. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The road will be closed again from...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa tattoo artist shares culture through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is home to a growing number of storefronts. One of those storefronts is Sundara, a tattoo studio on 6th Avenue. Artist Rayna Ross has her own unique style. Her passion for tattoo artistry started off as a hobby...
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
KCCI.com
This is Iowa: Engaged couple has special connection to Iowa history
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jeffrey Newland and Jasmine Vong have a love story that is uniquely Iowan, encompassing history, international affairs and simple school-age friendships. Both attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Iowa. But their upcoming wedding has a special layer of intrigue. Jeffrey is the...
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
KCCI.com
Mild, dry and breezy Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another mild, dry, and breezy day is anticipated across central Iowa. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 25-30 mph in spots. Those winds will become more northerly on Tuesday which will help to transport in some cooler air into the region several days this upcoming week.
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
