The Chargers were set to play Watertown in their second round of pool play on the first day of the Sprawl Tournament. Throughout the match, KML had great connections between setters and hitters. In addition, the Chargers defense was extending plays left and right. KML took the match, winning 25-13 and 25-14. The Chargers were led in kills by Emily Honzelka who had a total of 13. Samantha Kohl also added 6 kills. Amanda Hillman and Anna Ebert each had 4 kills as well. Ella Walz led with 17 assists. Anna Leong had 6 assists. Amanda Hillmann and Brooke Bartelt went on multiple point service runs in second and first sets respectively to help carry the Chargers to victory. Brooke Bartelt led in aces with a total of 3. Meredith Bock was the high defensively, having a total of 4 digs. The Chargers will face Kimberly next to finish out pool play on day one of the Sprawl. Go Chargers!

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO