kmlchargers.com
KML Varsity Volleyball Wins 2-0 against Cedarburg at Sprawl Tournament
The KML Varsity Volleyball team are at the Sprawl Tournament at West Bend High School this weekend. The Chargers faced Cedarburg in their first round of pool play. KML was down the entire first set until Anna Leong went on a 6 point serving run to push the Chargers to victory. KML took the first set 25-23 and the second set, 25-19. The Chargers were led in kills by Emily Honzelka who had 7. Samantha Kohl had 6 kills and Amanda Hillmann had 5. Ella Walz had a total of 14 assists and Anna Leong had 6. Emily Honzelka had a high of 4 total blocks. Defensively, Meredith Bock led with 11 digs. Samantha Kohl had 10 digs and Brooke Bartelt had 7 digs. The Chargers will play Watertown next in their second round of pool play at the Sprawl. Go Chargers!
kmlchargers.com
KML Takes Match against Watertown at Sprawl Tournament
The Chargers were set to play Watertown in their second round of pool play on the first day of the Sprawl Tournament. Throughout the match, KML had great connections between setters and hitters. In addition, the Chargers defense was extending plays left and right. KML took the match, winning 25-13 and 25-14. The Chargers were led in kills by Emily Honzelka who had a total of 13. Samantha Kohl also added 6 kills. Amanda Hillman and Anna Ebert each had 4 kills as well. Ella Walz led with 17 assists. Anna Leong had 6 assists. Amanda Hillmann and Brooke Bartelt went on multiple point service runs in second and first sets respectively to help carry the Chargers to victory. Brooke Bartelt led in aces with a total of 3. Meredith Bock was the high defensively, having a total of 4 digs. The Chargers will face Kimberly next to finish out pool play on day one of the Sprawl. Go Chargers!
kmlchargers.com
KML Varsity Volleyball Loses to Kimberly at Sprawl Tourney
In their final round of pool play on the first day of the Sprawl Tournament, KML faced Kimberly High School. KML was able to stay with Kimberly the first few points in each game, however, unforced errors and aggressive serving on Kimberly’s end allowed them to keep the lead throughout the sets. KML lost in two, 17-25 and 19-25. The Chargers were led in kills by Samantha Kohl with 9 and Emily Honzelka followed with 5 kills. Ella Walz had 13 assists in the two sets. Anna Leong had 3 assists. The Chargers were led in aces by Brooke Bartelt who had 2. Anna Leong led KML in digs with 7 and Audrey Jacklin followed with 6. The Chargers are finished with pool play and ended up taking 2nd in their pool. They will play tomorrow at 10:00am in power pool play against Oconomowoc in the Sprawl. Go Chargers!
kmlchargers.com
KML Falls to Oconomowoc in Two at Sprawl Tournament
KML faced Oconomowoc in their second match of power pool play at the Sprawl Tournament. KML ended up losing in two. They lost 14-25 and 11-25 respectively. The Chargers were led in kills by Emily Honzelka who had 6. Ella Walz had 9 assists. Anna Leong had a total of 4 digs. After taking second in their power pool, the Chargers head to the silver bracket of the Sprawl Tournament where they will be fighting for 5th place. KML will face Menomonee Falls next after a lunch break. Go Chargers!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two was not to be
TOWN OF MERTON — In a game of huge offensive plays, Mukwonago’s defense made the biggest play of all. The top-ranked Indians stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left to preserve a 31-30 victory over No. 5 Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference matchup of heavyweight unbeatens on Friday night.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
b93radio.com
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
WISN
Storms cause damage, power outages
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced
Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
wtmj.com
Severe weather passing through Southeastern Wisconsin with damage in it’s wake
Severe thunderstorms moved through Southeastern Wisconsin Sunday evening, many with some cleanup to do. WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as well. In West Bend, there was several reports of full trees tipping over from the oversaturated ground. In Campbellsport, siding was ripped off the side of a building.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
news8000.com
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
PHOTO GALLERY | Cleanup underway as strong winds bring down trees/branches across Washington County, WI
September 25, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Dark clouds and scattered showers had been coming and going across Washington County, WI and right around 6 p.m. the winds kicked in and Mother Nature brought a little excitement to a lazy September Sunday afternoon. Strong winds pulled the...
