‘Best rookie receiver I’ve been around’: Why hopes remain high for KC Chiefs’ Skyy Moore

Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Skyy Moore had just two snaps last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, with both coming during kneel-downs on the final possession.

That’s not a scenario that’s likely to play out again, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday.

“I guarantee you he’ll see more than two snaps throughout the course of the season as we continue to move forward, because the kid brings a lot to the table,” Bieniemy said. “Obviously, he’s doing a great job on special teams, but also too, it’s time for us to make sure that we allow him to be the player that he needs to become as a receiver as well.”

Moore, one of the Chiefs’ second-round draft picks in April, impressed during training camp and also played 13 snaps with a 30-yard reception during the team’s season-opening victory at Arizona . He also serves as the team’s primary punt returner, where his 8-yard average ranks sixth in the AFC .

The offensive snaps, though, were not there last Thursday in a crucial early contest against a top AFC West foe.

“Just waiting for my time. I’m not too worried about anything,” Moore told The Star at his locker on Thursday. “I know that coach has got a plan. Everybody’s got a plan. So I just let them take the lead.”

Three weeks ago, before the season started, Moore stated one of his goals was to try to get it so he was thinking less on the field . Getting to that point, he believed, would allow him to play instinctually, a place that allowed him to stand out during his final seasons at Western Michigan.

For now, Moore believes that processing remains his biggest obstacle toward earning more snaps.

“As I become more sharp with the mental aspect of the offense,” Moore said, “I’ll be able to showcase my physical ability.”

Coaches and teammates say they’ve seen him work relentlessly to gain in that area.

Bieniemy specifically complimented Moore on Thursday, saying, “I love the way he works.”

Chiefs receiver Justin Watson, meanwhile, has noticed Moore is typically one of the last guys off the practice field after spending additional time with the quarterbacks.

“He’s doing everything right,” Watson said, “and I know if he keeps doing that, that he’s gonna have a really good year.”

Watson didn’t hold back further praise for Moore on Thursday, calling him “the best rookie receiver I’ve been around in my five years.”

“I think you see it — he’s got everything: hands, he’s got long arms to go up and get passes, he’s explosive, good after the catch,” Watson said. “So I think he’s got a really, really bright future this year and going forward in this league.”

Watson noted strong work ethic from Moore as well, saying he’s seen him put in extra time with receivers coach Joe Bleymaier to learn the playbook and also the differences between a college and pro system. Watson credited Moore for doing a “phenomenal job” of picking up the plays after spending a few months with the team.

“I don’t even think the plan last week was only for him to play two plays. Just had some injuries, guys getting banged up, nicked, short week. I think it was just kind of a one-off,” Watson said. “He’s a big part of what we want to do on offense.”

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Moore was “doing a good job” while indicating he’d gradually become more involved with the offensive game plan as the season progressed.

For his part, Moore said he was looking to become more prepared each week while remaining ready to “let it loose” when he received his opportunity.

Was it hard, though, to remain patient in the meantime?

Moore smiled Thursday and said no.

“Not really on a team like this. We’re a Super Bowl team. I can’t be mad,” Moore said. “So I just gotta wait my turn.”