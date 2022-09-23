Read full article on original website
Tiger Golfers Take 4th At Mason Rudolph Championships
BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Aine Donegan continued her strong play early in her LSU career in the final round to help the LSU women’s golf team secure a fourth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad...
LSU Men's Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. LSU hit on all phases of the...
Soccer Falls at Mississippi State, 3-2
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU soccer team (7-2-2, 2-1-0 SEC) was defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0-2, 3-0-0 SEC) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday night at the MSU Soccer Field. It took only four minutes for a goal as Mississippi State’s Gwen Mummert scored a header...
Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day Four
PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four singles wins and two doubles wins on day four of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Sunday. Four Tiger duos saw the court in the doubles against Old Dominion. Nick Watson and Ben Koch teamed up against Nicola Vidal and Oliver Tobisch. The Tiger duo secured an 8-2 victory.
Tigers Split Weekend Series at No. 15 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball fell short to No. 15 Kentucky 21-25, 30-32, 17-25 Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum to conclude the weekend series. Although LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) won the battle at the net with seven blocks to Kentucky’s (6-5, 1-1 SEC) six, the Tigers were outhit .330-.274 and logged 41 kills on 37 assists in the setback. LSU had one ace to UK’s seven and was out dug 30-28.
Tigers Spoils No. 15 Kentucky SEC Home Opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team knocked off No. 15 Kentucky, 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11) Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum. The win marks the first road victory over a nationally ranked opponent for the Tigers since defeating No. 12 Kentucky in five sets on October 19, 2014.
Football Earns Complete Win Over New Mexico, 38-0
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
What Bryan Harsin said after beating the Missouri Tigers
Bryan Harsin liked the effort, energy, and focus of his team in Saturday's victory
IN FOCUS: LSU Defensive End Ali Gaye
Ali Gaye has been a star ever since he stepped on the field at LSU. He was born in The Gambia, a small country located in West Africa. Growing up in The Gambia, he played soccer and attended school until his father, Omar, and his mother, Afsatou, moved their family to the Seattle area when Ali was 12 years old.
LSU Men's Golf Team Open Play Sunday at SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – The 14 men’s golf teams of the Southeastern Conference, including LSU, meet beginning Sunday at the SEC Match Play tournament hosted by Jerry Pate at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This unique tournament which combines some of the elements the Tigers will...
LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4
“LSU Sixty”, a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU’s Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
IN FOCUS: LSU Hall of Fame Sprinter Peta-Gaye Dowdie
The LSU women’s track and field team created an unprecedented NCAA Championship win streak near the turn of the 21st century. Peta-Gaye Dowdie was an integral leader during this time, solidifying herself in LSU Athletics history with her remarkable performances. From 1997-2000, Dowdie developed an impressive career at LSU....
Preview: Tigers Return to Death Valley to Host New Mexico
LSU (2-1) looks to keep the momentum going at home for the third straight week as they play host to New Mexico (2-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:32 p.m. on SEC Network+ and the LSU Sports Radio Network. It will be the first ever...
LSU Women's Swimming Earns Two Dual Meet Victories; MacNeil Breaks Two School Records
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming team took to the pool for its first regular-season meet of the season and nabbed two victories against Tulane and Vanderbilt Friday afternoon inside the LSU Natatorium. The final score of the LSU-Tulane dual meet was 214-48 in the Tigers’...
SportsZone Football Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Scores from Week 5 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 5 scores and highlights appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
