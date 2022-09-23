ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

LSUSports.net

Tiger Golfers Take 4th At Mason Rudolph Championships

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore Aine Donegan continued her strong play early in her LSU career in the final round to help the LSU women’s golf team secure a fourth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad...
FRANKLIN, TN
LSUSports.net

LSU Men's Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. LSU hit on all phases of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Soccer Falls at Mississippi State, 3-2

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU soccer team (7-2-2, 2-1-0 SEC) was defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0-2, 3-0-0 SEC) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday night at the MSU Soccer Field. It took only four minutes for a goal as Mississippi State’s Gwen Mummert scored a header...
STARKVILLE, MS
LSUSports.net

Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day Four

PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four singles wins and two doubles wins on day four of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Sunday. Four Tiger duos saw the court in the doubles against Old Dominion. Nick Watson and Ben Koch teamed up against Nicola Vidal and Oliver Tobisch. The Tiger duo secured an 8-2 victory.
PRINCETON, NJ
LSUSports.net

Tigers Split Weekend Series at No. 15 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball fell short to No. 15 Kentucky 21-25, 30-32, 17-25 Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum to conclude the weekend series. Although LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) won the battle at the net with seven blocks to Kentucky’s (6-5, 1-1 SEC) six, the Tigers were outhit .330-.274 and logged 41 kills on 37 assists in the setback. LSU had one ace to UK’s seven and was out dug 30-28.
LEXINGTON, KY
LSUSports.net

Tigers Spoils No. 15 Kentucky SEC Home Opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team knocked off No. 15 Kentucky, 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11) Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum. The win marks the first road victory over a nationally ranked opponent for the Tigers since defeating No. 12 Kentucky in five sets on October 19, 2014.
LEXINGTON, KY
LSUSports.net

Football Earns Complete Win Over New Mexico, 38-0

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Defensive End Ali Gaye

Ali Gaye has been a star ever since he stepped on the field at LSU. He was born in The Gambia, a small country located in West Africa. Growing up in The Gambia, he played soccer and attended school until his father, Omar, and his mother, Afsatou, moved their family to the Seattle area when Ali was 12 years old.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Men's Golf Team Open Play Sunday at SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – The 14 men’s golf teams of the Southeastern Conference, including LSU, meet beginning Sunday at the SEC Match Play tournament hosted by Jerry Pate at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This unique tournament which combines some of the elements the Tigers will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4

“LSU Sixty”, a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU’s Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Hall of Fame Sprinter Peta-Gaye Dowdie

The LSU women’s track and field team created an unprecedented NCAA Championship win streak near the turn of the 21st century. Peta-Gaye Dowdie was an integral leader during this time, solidifying herself in LSU Athletics history with her remarkable performances. From 1997-2000, Dowdie developed an impressive career at LSU....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana State University
LSUSports.net

Preview: Tigers Return to Death Valley to Host New Mexico

LSU (2-1) looks to keep the momentum going at home for the third straight week as they play host to New Mexico (2-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:32 p.m. on SEC Network+ and the LSU Sports Radio Network. It will be the first ever...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

