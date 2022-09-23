Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Ozzie Guillen wishes Chicago had a team like the Cleveland Guardians (Video)
Ozzie Guillen wants the White Sox to be a little bit more like the Cleveland Guardians, who are a lot of fun this season. The Cleveland Guardians are on a tear and are a lot of fun at the end of this season. Honestly, most teams in the MLB should want to capture some of the spunk the Guardians bring to the table.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
'Very proud': Beltré in front row to witness Pujols' feat
LOS ANGELES -- When Adrián Beltré saw the Cardinals were going to be in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, he called Albert Pujols and told him he would be in attendance at Dodger Stadium all three nights. Beltré told Pujols he was expecting to watch history.
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
Twins out of division race after surprising freefall
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.
Mariners Raleigh around Cal in Wild Card race
KANSAS CITY -- On a night when Mariners manager Scott Servais wanted to give catcher Cal Raleigh some rest, that plan had to be modified. With Seattle down by two in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Royals, it was Raleigh to the rescue. Raleigh came off the bench to hit a game-tying two-run homer and stayed around for a go-ahead RBI double in the ninth that lifted the Mariners to a 6-5 victory at Kauffman Stadium.
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
Bryant done for '22: 'Totally excited for next year'
DENVER -- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant acknowledged Saturday that returning from a right foot injury for a few late-season games is not "in the cards." The first season of a seven-year, $182 million contract saw Bryant, 30, appear in just 42 games, with a back injury costing him much of the first half. Then came the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot after the All-Star break. Bryant last played on July 31. He finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road) and 14 RBIs.
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
Renfroe breaks out as Crew gains ground in WC race
CINCINNATI -- With only 10 games remaining in the regular season and the team still out of a National League Wild Card spot, all the Brewers can do is take care of business on their end and hope the others ahead of them stumble. Milwaukee moved to 1 1/2 games...
Otto impresses Rangers in tough matchup
ARLINGTON -- It wasn’t Glenn Otto’s final start of his rookie season, but if it was the beginning of an early audition for the 2023 rotation, the right-hander put himself in good position. In Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Cleveland, Otto put together 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball...
‘This is something you dream about’: Prep hurlers stellar at Chase Field
PHOENIX -- Facing one 6-foot-8 pitcher can present its challenges. But facing two back-to-back is downright daunting. The combo of Anson Seibert and Mavrick Rizy posted five scoreless frames for East during Game 2 of the States Play Invitational at Chase Field on Saturday. While the duo was made up...
Twins excited for what Buxton can do in full season
MINNEAPOLIS -- All Byron Buxton wanted for this season was to play healthy -- and even knowing for much of the year that surgery was an inevitable conclusion, he still did everything he could to battle alongside his team, sometimes going through four-plus hours of preparation before games to ensure that he could play.
Meneses adds to impressive resume with HR off Cy Young candidate
MIAMI -- One week after Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game against the Nationals, manager Dave Martinez encouraged his team to be aggressive in the strike zone versus the Cy Young Award candidate. Hot-hitting Joey Meneses had gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his last meeting with the...
Ashcraft shows velo in return, but ends on tough note
CINCINNATI -- The first three scoreless innings of his first start back from the injured list on Saturday seemed to check most of the boxes of a typical Graham Ashcraft outing for the Reds. He had his effective cutter with triple-digit velocity, worked efficiently and induced soft contact. By the...
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
What's ahead? Guardians postseason FAQ
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians knew they were looked at as underdogs coming into the year and have since used that as fuel to have the level of success they’ve experienced thus far. On Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field, the Guardians clinched their first division title since 2018 and...
