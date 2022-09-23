Read full article on original website
Woman Killed in Santa Ana Crash; Others Flee Scene
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
Six-vehicle crash on 105 Freeway leaves eight injured
The crash occurred on the eastbound 105 Freeway near the 405 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Another heat wave is coming. It won't be as extreme as the last one
A heat wave is coming to Los Angeles County next week, with temperatures expected to reach triple digits from the beaches to the San Gabriel Valley.
UCLA's annual volunteer day puts a shine on veterans' headstones
UCLA’s annual volunteer day expanded this year, uniting more than 2,000 Bruins and Trojans in more than 60 volunteer projects.
