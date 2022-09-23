Frequent collaborators Patta and New Balance have joined forces yet again. This time, the Amsterdam-based store is giving the Boston-based brand’s popular 990v3 sneaker a new look. After recently teaming up with Nike to deliver a series of special Air Max 1 styles including the “Pure Platinum” colorway last month, the duo has announced that its New Balance 990v3 collab will hit stores before week’s end. The Patta x New Balance 990v3 features a olive-based makeup including on the mesh-based upper and premium suede overlay panels. Contrasting green panels also appear on the toe box and by the ankle collar while metallic...

APPAREL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO